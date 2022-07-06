Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter have shown off numerous stylish looks while attending Paris Couture Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian and North Rock Matching Nose Ring Chains at Paris Fashion Week — See the Look!

Kim Kardashian and North are taking their fashion accessory game to the next level!

The mother-daughter duo sported matching silver nose ring chains while at the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show in Paris on Wednesday.

Not only did Kardashian, 41, and her 9-year-old daughter wear matching accessories, but they twinned in black and gray pinstriped outfits: North in a vest and skirt combo while her mom opted for a maxi dress.

Kardashian and North also wore the same black oval sunglasses to round out their looks.

North West and Kim Kardashian Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Earlier on Wednesday, North sat with her grandmother Kris Jenner while supporting her mom's modeling debut at Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection presentation. The runway appearance marked the first time Kardashian has modeled in such a capacity.

North appeared at the event continuing to serve her signature grunge style. She wore a tattered Balenciaga Speed Hunters sweatshirt with tattered denim jeans over sweatpants with Balenciaga's chunky steel-toe Hardcrocs.

The daughter of Kardashian and Kanye West accessorized her look with two chunky necklaces, one spelling out her name.

Kim Kardashian and North West Credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images

It wasn't the first time this week that North received serious attention for her fashion choices.

On Monday, she was photographed stepping out for Paris Couture Fashion Week with her SKIMS founder mom wearing her dad's Pastelle varsity jacket from his never-released 2009 fashion line.

Earlier this year, the budding fashionista styled all of her siblings as they appeared with their mom in the March issue of Vogue.