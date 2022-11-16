Kim Kardashian and North West Get Festive With Singalong to Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me'

Kim Kardashian is getting into the holiday spirit with daughter North West!

In the latest post to their joint TikTok account, the SKIMS founder, 42, lip-syncs to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" along with the 9-year-old.

In the short clip, Kim also laughs as her daughter sings the second verse of the song, which ponders whether one should avoid mistletoe and if "it's true love that he thinks of."

The video ends with Kim giving her frequent TikTok collaborator a sweet side hug.

The mom and daughter debuted their popular joint account in November 2021, with a video of them playing around with beauty products from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin.

"Spa day," the text on the video read alongside a pink heart emoji, with shots of various Kylie Skin products (like a face mask, serum, and lip gloss) set to the song "Need to Know" by Doja Cat.

The pair then popped on the screen at the end of the video to mouth the lyrics "ten out of ten" and flash five fingers up two times.

In June, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kim shared more about North's love of makeup and the big, creepy celebration that she requested for her 9th birthday.

A few months earlier, North posted a since-deleted video with her mom and cousin Penelope Disick to lip-sync to "Emo Girl" by Willow Smith and Machine Gun Kelly, which was produced by Penelope's stepdad Travis Barker. The three smeared on black eyeshadow and black lipstick in the clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last December, North came full circle with her love of Christmas in a spirited video featuring a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer-inspired makeup tutorial.