Kim Kardashian and North West Get Festive With Singalong to Ariana Grande's 'Santa Tell Me'

In the short clip, Kim Kardashian laughs as her daughter sings the second verse of the song, which ponders whether "it's true love that he thinks of."

By
Published on November 16, 2022 08:38 AM
Kim and North Sing Santa Song on TikTok
Photo: Kim Kardashian TikTok

Kim Kardashian is getting into the holiday spirit with daughter North West!

In the latest post to their joint TikTok account, the SKIMS founder, 42, lip-syncs to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" along with the 9-year-old.

In the short clip, Kim also laughs as her daughter sings the second verse of the song, which ponders whether one should avoid mistletoe and if "it's true love that he thinks of."

The video ends with Kim giving her frequent TikTok collaborator a sweet side hug.

The mom and daughter debuted their popular joint account in November 2021, with a video of them playing around with beauty products from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, Kylie Skin.

"Spa day," the text on the video read alongside a pink heart emoji, with shots of various Kylie Skin products (like a face mask, serum, and lip gloss) set to the song "Need to Know" by Doja Cat.

The pair then popped on the screen at the end of the video to mouth the lyrics "ten out of ten" and flash five fingers up two times.

In June, during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kim shared more about North's love of makeup and the big, creepy celebration that she requested for her 9th birthday.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">kim kardashian</a> and north west
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A few months earlier, North posted a since-deleted video with her mom and cousin Penelope Disick to lip-sync to "Emo Girl" by Willow Smith and Machine Gun Kelly, which was produced by Penelope's stepdad Travis Barker. The three smeared on black eyeshadow and black lipstick in the clip.

Last December, North came full circle with her love of Christmas in a spirited video featuring a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer-inspired makeup tutorial.

North West Dresses Up As Grandma Kris Jenner to Celebrate Her 67th Birthday
Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Mom Moment with Photo of Her Sleeping Arrangements: 'My Morning'
Kris Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala
North West and Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the SKIMS SWIM Miami pop-up dinner at SWAN on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Kim Kardashian
North West transforms into Rudolph in makeup TikTok
North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France
kim kardashian and north spa day
Watch Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago Correct Little Brother Psalm as They Sing Together
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
North West, Kim Kardashian, Penelope Disick
Kanye West children
