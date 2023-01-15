Kim Kardashian and Family Celebrate Chicago's 5th Birthday: 'Proud to be Your Mom'

"You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world," the SKIMS founder said of her daughter in honor of her birthday milestone on Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Shafiq Najib
Published on January 15, 2023 02:33 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CncafDxJ2Qt/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her daughter Chicago West on her very special day!

In honor of Chicago's 5th birthday on Sunday, the SKIMS founder honored her little girl on Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos of the mother-daughter duo wearing matching onesies while striking adorable poses from their bed.

"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday," Kardashian, 42, wrote in the caption. "I really can't believe you're 5! I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world."

"You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!" she added.

Joining the celebration, Kris Jenner also posted a sweet tribute to her granddaughter, gushing over her in the Instagram caption.

Alongside a series of pictures of Chicago, Jenner, 67, and their other family members throughout the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chi Chi!!!!"

"You are our little doll who lights up every room. You bring the sunshine and the smiles every day and are so kind, sweet, loving, artistic, creative, generous, funny, and give the best hugs," she continued. "You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and I am so blessed God chose me to be your grandmother!!! I love you more than you will ever know!!!! Lovey xoxo ❤️🙏😍🥰🥳🎂🎁🎈 @kimkardashian."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with Chicago, The Kardashians star shares sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 7, and daughter North, 9, with ex-husband Kanye West.

Last month, the mom of four shared some sweet selfies on Instagram featuring Chicago and Saint. The first snap shows Chicago with her arms wrapped around her mom's neck, while both Kardashian and Saint make kissy faces. Saint hides behind Kardashian's shoulder for the cute black-and-white selfie.

A second selfie features Chicago and The Kardashians star making grimacing faces at the camera, while the last picture in the Instagram carousel shows the mother-daughter duo with smiles while Saint keeps a straight face.

"My bb's," Kardashian captioned her post, on which sister Khloé Kardashian dropped two heart emojis.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Shows Off Mini Mall (with a Starbucks!) in Their Backyard: Watch

Chicago's also been enjoying some sweet moments on TikTok with big sister North, who transformed the little one into her mini-me in a recent video.

"Turning my sister into me," she captioned the video, which begins with Chicago popping into a doorway wearing a Batgirl costume with checkered Vans slide-on shoes.

Chicago then disappears back into the doorway and reemerges in a North-inspired outfit: a black graphic tee, paired with black printed shorts and black sunglasses. She jumps around excitedly, showing off her new look.

Related Articles
kim kardashian son
Kim Kardashian Snuggles with Son Saint as They Wear Matching Christmas Pajamas in Cute Photos
kim kardashian parent
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Selfies with Son Saint and Daughter Chicago: 'My Bb's'
kim kardashian saint birthday
Saint West Asks the Tooth Fairy (a.k.a. Mom Kim Kardashian) for Roblox Cash Instead of Real Money
North West, Chicago West
North West Transforms Little Sister Chicago into Her Twin in Sweet TikTok Video: Watch
Kim kardashian brown hair https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Christmas with Her 4 Kids and Niece Dream: 'Happy Holidays'
Kim Kardashian Shares Playful Photos with Saint and Chicago, and Nieces Dream and True
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian says she misses blonde hair
Kim Kardashian Admits She Already Misses Her Blonde Hair After Dyeing Her Locks Back to Brown
kim kardashian saint birthday
Kim Kardashian Takes Son Saint and Friends to Meet His Favorite NFL Player for His 7th Birthday
Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Sunny Selfies with Daughter North — See the Photos!
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her famous figure as she exits Mason's Bar Mitzvah in L.A to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Holiday Party. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian Normalizes Wearing 1 Outfit to 3 Parties
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids
https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Kim Kardashian attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Mom Moment with Photo of Her Sleeping Arrangements: 'My Morning'
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian Tells North West the Story of Her Conception — and the Dress That Made It Happen
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at the SKIMS SWIM Miami pop-up dinner at SWAN on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
Khloé Kardashian Praises 'Resilient' Sister Kim on Her 42nd Birthday: 'Ready to Throw Down If Need Be'
Kim Kardashian, Lizzo and North
Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Makes Epic TikTok with Lizzo Backstage at Her Concert: Watch
kim kardashian, north west
Kim Kardashian's Kids Recreate Iconic Looks from Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Eazy-E and Sade Adu: Watch