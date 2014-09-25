So Chic! North West Honors Kim and Kanye for Fashion Week

But coordinating her outfit wasn't the only way North was paying homage to her parents.

She’s a pint-size protégé!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian brought along someone special to sit front row at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday: 15-month-old daughter North.

But bringing their baby girl along wasn’t exactly the plan.

“She started to cry when we were walking out the door, and we couldn’t leave her,” Kardashian told Yahoo! Style. “So, it was a spur-of-the-moment thing. But it was an amazing fashion show for her to be at for her first show!”

The tight-knit trio dressed to impress in matching black ensembles, but coordinating her outfit wasn’t the only way North was paying homage to her parents.

Image zoom

Antoine Cau/Sipa

Not only did the curly-haired cutie proudly sport a Yeezus tee, but she proved to be the perfect model for her mom’s adorable kiddie clothing line.

While showing off one of her latest milestone — walking! — North wore Kardashian Kids Black Leatherette Flared Skirt ($19) and Leatherette Panel Leggings ($19).

We’re loving the toddler’s edgy vibe and can’t help but think how fitting it would have been for North to borrow cousin Penelope‘s baby Balenciaga bag for the big event.

— Anya Leon