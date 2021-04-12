Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Experiments with 'Special Effects' Makeup: 'My Creative Baby'

"North was testing out some make up looks she thinks I should do for some shoots," Kim Kardashian wrote of her oldest child, who turns 8 in June

North, special-effects makeup artist?

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian showed off her oldest child's skills on Instagram, posting a photo that showed North, 7½, modeling a unique makeup look.

The youngster sported a hot-pink streak horizontally across her face, pink-tinted lips and a gob of skin-tone "tissue" on one cheek.

"My creative baby! North was testing out some make up looks she thinks I should do for some shoots," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, wrote in her caption.

Kardashian added, "She also was testing out special effects make up tricks and used tissue on her cheek and covered it in foundation to look like a scar. I love seeing the looks she creates!"

North has a history of dabbling in makeup and already seemingly has a clear sense of her own style, even at a young age.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton — who has worked with Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more celebrities — told PEOPLE back in February that the little girl is "very particular" about how her hair is done.

"I'm always doing North's hair. She's like peeking over the glam session. I'll be like, 'North, you have to make an appointment.' And she's like, 'Okay.' I mean, I love doing it," Appleton said at the time. "Kim just posted a picture when I [did] North's hair for that. North is very particular."

"She knows what she likes, and she's so gorgeous. She's so sweet. But, yes. It's fun," added the hairstylist.

Kardashian shares four children with estranged husband Kanye West: North plus her younger siblings Psalm, 23 months, Chicago, 3, and Saint, 5.

On Saturday, the SKIMS founder shared an adorable photo slideshow of herself with all of her kids, captioning it, "Tucked in tight, it's my heart where you'll stay. Tomorrow I'll love you even more than today. 💗♾✨."

Kardashian's latest social media posts come about after she officially filed for divorce from West, 43, in February, after six years of marriage.