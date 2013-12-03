Kim Fields Welcomes Son Quincy Xavier
Born in Atlanta, Ga. at 10:30 a.m., Quincy weighed in at 8 lbs., 8 oz. and joins big brother Sebastian, 6½.
Courtesy Kim Fields
Baby boy has arrived!
Kim Fields and husband Christopher Morgan welcomed their second son, Quincy Xavier Morgan, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.
Born in Atlanta, Ga. at 10:30 a.m., Quincy weighed in at 8 lbs., 8 oz., measured 20 inches long and joins big brother Sebastian Alexander, 6½.
“We are so blessed and grateful to God for this newest gift to our family,” the couple, who married in 2007, tell PEOPLE.
Fields, 44, announced the pregnancy in July.
“It was planned. We’ve actually been trying for a couple years,” she said at the time. “We had gotten pregnant twice and [miscarried]. If I’m encouraging to anybody … it’s not like I’m the poster child for over 40 and pregnant.”
Next up for The Facts of Life and Living Single alum? Holiday Love: The Rebirth – a special Fields directed and stars in, while she and Morgan, 37, executive produced.
— Sarah Michaud with reporting by Julie Jordan
Flashback: Kim Fields Announces Her Second Pregnancy