Kim Fields: Sebastian Is 'Excited' About Being a Big Brother

"The baby does not decrease him in any way. We were clear in that and let him know there's no difference."

Image zoom

Courtesy Kim Fields

There’s no sense of jealousy in Kim Fields‘ new four-person household.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress, 44, who gave birth to son Quincy Xavier on Dec. 3, says her older child, 6½-year-old Sebastian Alexander, has welcomed the new addition with open arms.

“He’s so excited and overjoyed about being a big brother,” Fields told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

“Sebastian really has the heart of God. He loves to love and help. One day he told us, ‘Mommy, you and Daddy can sleep in. I’ll get Quincy’s beverages.’ He was very excited to be able to teach Quincy the things that he knows.”

Adds the former Facts of Life star: “Sebastian has been honest with himself to us a few times and said, ‘Wow, I feel like the world hasn’t given me enough time to learn what I need to learn to be a big brother.'”

However, according to Fields, she and her husband Christopher Morgan spent the pregnancy preparing Sebastian for his sibling.

“We did a lot of prepping with him early on to let him know it’s not a competition — the baby does not decrease him in any way. We were clear in that and let him know there’s no difference,” she shares.

There’s no slowing down for Fields, whose fourth installment of Holiday Love airs on holidaylove.tv on Sunday.

“Like one of my producing partners said, I’m a crazy woman,” she says with a laugh. “At the end of the day, it can be exhausting. Not just having a newborn, but a newborn and a 6-year-old. As independent as Sebastian is, you still have two children. You get really comfortable in your routines and way of thinking once you get used to having one child.”

Of her festive show, she explains, “It’s a nod to the Christmas special we grew up with in the ’70s and ’80s. I’m tapping into my inner Dick Clark. He was such a mentor to me when I was at Pepperdine. He always shared his take with me on producing and creating content. These specials were full of great music and they made you laugh.”