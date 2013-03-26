"Baby is healthy and we found out we are having a boy! We are super happy," Lynch writes.

Baby Boy on the Way for Kim Clijsters

Kim Clijsters will welcome a son in mid-September.

The former professional tennis player and her husband Brian Lynch announced the happy news on their Twitter accounts Monday.

Adds Clijsters, “Thanks everyone for all the messages regarding [our] news about having a boy!”

The couple, who married in 2007, are already parents to daughter Jada Ellie, 5.

After competing in her final U.S. Open in August, Clijsters, 29, officially retired from the sport and placed expanding her family high on her priority list.



In February, she revealed that she will deliver her second child this fall.