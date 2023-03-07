Kim Basinger Shares Sweet Moment with Pregnant Daughter Ireland Baldwin at Strip Club Baby Shower

The mother and daughter laughed and posed for photos at the baby shower held at a strip club

Published on March 7, 2023 05:16 PM
Kim Basinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin. Photo: thecobrasnake.com/@thecobrasnake

Kim Basinger is excited to be a grandma!

The L.A. Confidential actress, 69, shared a sweet hug with pregnant daughter Ireland Baldwin and boyfriend RAC at the couple's baby shower held at a strip club.

Basinger smiled looking at Ireland while wearing a dark gray suit with a gray button down, while the mom-to-be wore a Victoria's Secret Ruched Lace Slip, showing off her bump and pairing the look with a pink wig for the festivities.

The moment was captioned from two angles, where Ireland could be seen with one-dollar bills in her top as she laughed and hugged her mom back.

"Baby's first strip club extravaganza 🎀," she captioned the shot, among other photos on Instagram.

"The hottest granny there is," Alaia Baldwin, Ireland's cousin, captioned the shot, which the expectant mom later reshared.

Signs at the event called it "Ireland and André's baby blowout," and "Baby's first strip club," with guests including Sailor Brinkley Cook, Rumer Willis, cousin Alaia (Hailey Bieber's sister), and mom Basinger hilariously going all-in on the theme.

Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin. ireland baldwin/instagram

In an appearance on the Girlboss Radio podcast in January, the writer was happy to reveal her little one's moniker.

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she chuckled.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

