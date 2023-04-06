Kim Basinger Says She 'Can't Wait' to Be a Grandma as Ireland Baldwin Shares Latest Bump Photo

Kim Basinger is excited to welcome her first grandchild this spring

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on April 6, 2023 03:34 PM
Kim Basinger Says She 'Can't Wait' to Be a Grandma on Daughter Ireland Baldwin's Latest Bump Photo
Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty, Ireland Baldwin/instagram;

Kim Basinger is ready for grandma life.

On Thursday, daughter Ireland Baldwin posted her latest bump pic, a selfie from below in the shower that shows her full, bare stomach and a peek of the entrepreneur's face.

"POV - you asked me for a nude," she jokingly captioned the shot.

The Batman actress, 69, commented on the photo, writing, "Can't wait👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✨🙏🏻✨🚀🌈."

Last month, the L.A. Confidential actress shared a sweet hug with pregnant daughter and boyfriend RAC at the couple's baby shower held at a strip club.

Basinger smiled looking at Ireland while wearing a dark gray suit with a gray button down, while the mom-to-be wore a Victoria's Secret Ruched Lace Slip, showing off her bump and pairing the look with a pink wig for the festivities.

The moment was captioned from two angles, where Ireland could be seen with one-dollar bills in her top as she laughed and hugged her mom back.

Kim Basinger Ireland baby shower
Kim Basinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin. thecobrasnake.com/@thecobrasnake

"Baby's first strip club extravaganza 🎀," she captioned the shot, among other photos on Instagram.

"The hottest granny there is," Alaia Baldwin, Ireland's cousin, captioned the shot, which the expectant mom later reshared.

In an appearance on the Girlboss Radio podcast in January, the writer was happy to reveal her little one's moniker.

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she chuckled.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

