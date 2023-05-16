Kierra Sheard-Kelly Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband: 'So Excited' (Exclusive)

Kierra Sheard-Kelly is expecting her first baby with husband Jordan Kelly after a series of miscarriages

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 16, 2023 04:02 PM
Kierra Sheard-Kelly Pregnancy
Photo: Dave Summerlin

Kierra Sheard-Kelly is going to be a mom!

The gospel singer, 35, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Jordan Kelly, 32, a rep for Sheard-Kelly exclusively confirms to PEOPLE.

"I am so excited and blessed to have this opportunity to carry, my prayer, and watch our baby grow," says the singer. "I'm most excited about raising a game changer, loving someone so deep, and having that same impact my mother had on me. I think I'll be raising one of my best friends!"

The joyful news comes after the singer experienced two miscarriages that she says "took me near death's doors.

"God still showed me that He's in charge, and to keep believing. I've been fearful and have worried, but God has sent me constant reminders and ways of affirmation. My husband's faith and declarations have stood in place of my lack many times," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Dave Summerlin
C: Caption . PHOTO: Dave Summerlin
R: Caption . PHOTO: Dave Summerlin

"He has encouraged me to know that I'm still loved, had we had this moment or not. Getting on one accord helps create our love child, and is growing us closer," she continues. "I've downloaded faith-based books, prayed every morning over my womb and baby, and surrounded myself with a very supportive and prayerful community."

"As a result, we are here seeing our prayers answered. I've felt the presence of God in my womb and it's been one of the most promising moments I've had in my life," adds Sheard-Kelly.

Kierra Sheard-Kelly Pregnancy
Dave Summerlin

Sheard-Kelly and Kelly tied the knot in December 2020. The pair celebrated their second anniversary in December, with Sheard-Kelly posting several photos to her Instagram to mark the occasion.

"Happy Anniversary king @mrjordankelly! I've learned so much with you," she wrote "I'm honored that the Lord has blessed me to be your companion help-meet, lover, friend, homie, and wife."

On Valentine's Day, Sheard-Kelly posted a sweet tribute to her husband. "Mr. Kelly, wit'yo fiiiine self, I love you so much." She went on to reflect on their marriage, ending with "Thank you for loving me like no other man has. You've restored me in so many ways and I'm excited to see what we'll grow into."

Sheard-Kelly's new book, The Vibes You Feel, and her new album, All Yours, are both available now.

Related Articles
Isabella Devoto and Brandon Barash
Brandon Barash and Wife Isabella Expecting First Baby Together: 'Grateful'
Chanel Iman attends the "Pomellato: from Milan & all around the world" Event
Chanel Iman Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl in Photoshoot with 2 Daughters: 'You're Getting a Sister!'
Breanna Stewart Makes Pregnancy Announcement Alongside Wife Martha and Daughter Ruby
Breanna Stewart Announces Wife Marta Xargay Casademont Is Pregnant: See the Sweet Mother's Day Photo
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce Talks Being a Girl Dad, Says He and Wife Kylie 'Lucked Out' with Third Baby (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Reveals Son Tells Him He Wants Another Dad: 'Maybe I'll Fall in Love' (Exclusive)
Kimora Lee Simmons hosted SmileTrain's Mother’s Day Lunch at The Hideaway in Beverly Hills, California on May 9, 2023
Kimora Lee Simmons on Being a Single Parent to 5 Kids: 'I Work to Keep a Smile on Their Face' (Exclusive)
Ed Sheeran Surpises NYC Couple
Ed Sheeran Surprises Couple Expecting Their First Baby, Offers Parenting Advice: 'It Gets Easier'
Shawn Johnson and family
Shawn Johnson Says Daughter 'Hasn't Stopped Talking About' Meeting Blippi: 'Special Moment' (Exclusive)
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg Say It's 'All About Communication' When Juggling Careers and Twins
Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg 'Plan Ahead' to Balance Twins, Careers: 'All About Communication' (Exclusive)
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Alexis Ohanian Says He and Serena Williams Don't Know Sex of Baby — But He's 'Convinced' It's a Girl
Rachel Platten Opens Up About New Song 'Girls' and Mom Guilt
Rachel Platten Is Teaching Her Daughters They Can 'Overcome Anything' in New Song 'Girls' (Exclusive)
Garrett Hedlund
Garrett Hedlund Honors Moms, Ex Emma Roberts in New Single and Music Video for Mother's Day (Exclusive)
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 27: Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat attend "Brat Loves Judy" Season 3 Premiere Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on April 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Da Brat Apologizes for Her Sperm Donor Comments: 'It Was Just Misconstrued and Taken Way Out of Context'
Dylan Scott
Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Reveal She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3 at 2023 ACM Awards
renee blair AMC'S 2023 EDIT https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pwz9wwga8j6j62q/AAAnD0_NeTj5urEV4blIVrOJa?dl=0
Renee Blair Is Pregnant! Country Singer Expecting Baby Boy with Husband Jordan Schmidt (Exclusive)
58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
Pregnant Kimberly Perry Makes Red Carpet Bump Debut at 2023 ACM Awards After Revealing Baby's Name