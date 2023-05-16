Kierra Sheard-Kelly Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband: 'So Excited' (Exclusive)

Kierra Sheard-Kelly is going to be a mom!

The gospel singer, 35, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with husband Jordan Kelly, 32, a rep for Sheard-Kelly exclusively confirms to PEOPLE.

"I am so excited and blessed to have this opportunity to carry, my prayer, and watch our baby grow," says the singer. "I'm most excited about raising a game changer, loving someone so deep, and having that same impact my mother had on me. I think I'll be raising one of my best friends!"

The joyful news comes after the singer experienced two miscarriages that she says "took me near death's doors.

"God still showed me that He's in charge, and to keep believing. I've been fearful and have worried, but God has sent me constant reminders and ways of affirmation. My husband's faith and declarations have stood in place of my lack many times," she adds.

"He has encouraged me to know that I'm still loved, had we had this moment or not. Getting on one accord helps create our love child, and is growing us closer," she continues. "I've downloaded faith-based books, prayed every morning over my womb and baby, and surrounded myself with a very supportive and prayerful community."

"As a result, we are here seeing our prayers answered. I've felt the presence of God in my womb and it's been one of the most promising moments I've had in my life," adds Sheard-Kelly.

Sheard-Kelly and Kelly tied the knot in December 2020. The pair celebrated their second anniversary in December, with Sheard-Kelly posting several photos to her Instagram to mark the occasion.

"Happy Anniversary king @mrjordankelly! I've learned so much with you," she wrote "I'm honored that the Lord has blessed me to be your companion help-meet, lover, friend, homie, and wife."

On Valentine's Day, Sheard-Kelly posted a sweet tribute to her husband. "Mr. Kelly, wit'yo fiiiine self, I love you so much." She went on to reflect on their marriage, ending with "Thank you for loving me like no other man has. You've restored me in so many ways and I'm excited to see what we'll grow into."

Sheard-Kelly's new book, The Vibes You Feel, and her new album, All Yours, are both available now.