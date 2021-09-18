Succession Star Kieran Culkin and Wife Jazz Charton Welcome Baby No. 2

Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton, who also share 2-year-old daughter Kinsey, celebrated eight years of marriage in June

Kieran Culkin has another little successor!

The Succession star, 38, and wife Jazz Charton, 34, welcomed their second baby together, a son, on August 17, Charton announced on Instagram Friday. The pair also share 2-year-old daughter Kinsey Sioux.

"One month with our perfect little man," Charton wrote in the caption for a carousel of photos that gave a peek into her life as a mom of two. She went on to share their son's birth date and added the hashtag "gettheepidural."

Two of the photos showed Charton cradling the infant, while others included new big sister Kinsey as well.

Culkin wed Charton in 2013 after they met seven years before at a bar in New York. They welcomed their first child in September 2019.

"After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th," Charton wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, "Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th."

In March, Charton reminisced about her daughter reaching the 18-month milestone.

"18 months with the greatest love I've ever known," she wrote. "And the greatest appreciation for how much I took sleep, napping, reading, watching a movie in one sitting, eating hot food, being bored, day drinking and not breastfeeding a blood thirsty toddler for granted."