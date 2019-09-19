Kieran Culkin & Wife Jazz Charton Welcome Baby Girl Kinsey Sioux: 'We've Never Felt More Complete'

Image zoom Kieran Culkin (L) and Jazz Charton Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Kieran Culkin‘s successor is here!

The Succession star, 36, and his wife Jazz Charton have welcomed their first child — a baby girl named Kinsey Sioux.

Charton revealed the exciting news on Instagram Wednesday, sharing that baby Kinsey arrived on Friday the 13th after “25 hours of laboring at home.”

“And just like that our little Kinsey Sioux (‘Zissou’) is home,” Charton wrote alongside a photo of herself snuggling the newborn baby.

“After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th,” Charton explained adding, “Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th.”

“This is me 4 days postpartum — I live in sexy surgical mesh underwear that’s keeping a world of pain in check,” Charton said in reference to the photo.

“My boobs are engorged, I burst blood vessels in my face from pushing, my big pregnant belly that I loved so much deflated to a mere paunch.”

However, Charton explained: “It’s all so worth it.”

“I’ve never been more in love and we’ve never felt more complete,” Charton added.

Charton announced the couple was expecting by posting a sonogram photo on Instagram in May, captioning it, “My favourite surprise so far. We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened.”

Last year, Culkin told U.K. outlet i News that the couple had no concrete plans to grow their family. “It just seems like a lot to take on,” he said at the time.

But in last month’s Aug. 19 issue of PEOPLE, ahead of the Season 2 premiere of his media drama, Culkin opened about his baby on the way.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” he admitted. “I have little moments every day. Yesterday I was going swimming, and I was thinking, ‘Man, this is going to be great to do with the baby.’ ”

Culkin married Charton in 2013, after meeting seven years before at a bar in New York.

“I asked if he was her boyfriend and when she said no, I asked if I could be her boyfriend. We’ve been together ever since,” he told i News of their relationship’s beginnings.

“When someone is as beautiful as my wife, you just want to be close to that,” he added.