Kieran Culkin and Wife Jazz Charton Are Expecting Baby No. 2

The Succession star and his wife are also parents to daughter Kinsey Sioux, 1 ½

Charton, 34, debuted her baby bump on Instagram on Thursday for her birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"34 🎂 🐣," she captioned the photo as she took a stroll with her daughter Kinsey Sioux, 1½.

Brenda Song – who welcomed son Dakota with Macaulay Culkin last month – commented, "Happy birthday, Jazz!!! Miss you guys!"

Culkin, 38, and Charton welcomed their first child in September 2019.

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charlton Jazz Charton and Daughter Kinsey Sioux | Credit: Jazz Charton/instagram

"After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th," Charton wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, "Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th."

In March, Charton reminisced about her daughter reaching the 18-month milestone.

Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charlton Kieran Culkin, Jazz Charton, and daughter Kinsey Sioux | Credit: Jazz Charton/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"18 months with the greatest love I've ever known," she wrote. "And the greatest appreciation for how much I took sleep, napping, reading, watching a movie in one sitting, eating hot food, being bored, day drinking and not breastfeeding a blood thirsty toddler for granted."