Kieran Culkin Reveals Name of His Baby Boy as Ellen DeGeneres Says It Was Her Top Name for a Son

Kieran Culkin is explaining why he and his wife didn't name their baby boy until seven weeks after his birth.

On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Succession star, 39, announced the 3-month-old's moniker, Wilder Wolf, for the first time and shared why it took so long for him and wife Jazz Charton to land on the name. The two are also parents to daughter Kinsey Sioux, 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My wife wanted Wolf. She was fighting hard for Wolf," Culkin says. "We found [the name] in the hospital the day that he was born and we thought 'That's great.' But instead of pulling the trigger on it, [we thought], 'Let's torture ourselves for about seven weeks,' disagreeing with names before we come around to the name that we picked. 'Cause, we didn't know if we were having a boy or a girl."

"I love that name. I like Wolf. If we were going to have a child, we would have named him Wolf," reveals host Ellen DeGeneres, adding, "instead we got a dog and named it Wolf. It's a great name."

The actor says the couple, fortunately, was able to buy more time on the day of Wilder's birth as Charton was given the option to "hold the baby in for an hour and a half" so she could go home a day earlier.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So, she's in bed and we have a dry erase board so we can go over every name we thought of. And we were like 'Let's focus on girl names because we really like these,' " he recalls. "We narrowed it down to two girl names that we really liked, and we agreed it was going to be one of those two names if it's a girl and if it's a boy we're screwed."

"And we had a boy and spent seven weeks arguing about names," Culkin says with a laugh.

Asked by DeGeneres how the couple didn't think of more names before Wilder's birth, Culkin explains, "That would take some organization and some planning, that's not something that either of us do."

Culkin and Charton welcomed their second baby together on August 17, Charton announced on Instagram in September.

"One month with our perfect little man," Charton wrote in the caption for a carousel of photos that gave a peek into her life as a mom of two. She went on to share their son's birth date and added the hashtag "gettheepidural."

Two of the photos showed Charton cradling the infant, while others included new big sister Kinsey as well.