Kieran Culkin is dad to a 2-year-old daughter and 8-week-old son with wife Jazz Charton

Kieran Culkin Says He Has Yet to Meet Older Brother Macaulay's Baby Son Dakota

Kieran Culkin is revealing why he hasn't had the chance to meet his newborn nephew Dakota.

At the Succession season 3 premiere event, held at New York City's American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, the 39-year-old actor told Access that he hasn't met older brother Macaulay's son yet due to a number of factors.

"I haven't actually met his son yet because he lives in California and there's been work and a pandemic and all that stuff," said Kieran, who shares daughter Kinsey Sioux, 2, and a newborn son, 8 weeks, with wife Jazz Charton.

Despite being "a little bit ahead on the dad thing," the Succession star explained why he doesn't like to dish out parenting advice to his brother.

"The best advice that someone gave me when I became a new parent was don't take anyone's advice, you'll figure it out," he said.

Macaulay, 41, and his wife Brenda Song welcomed their first baby, son Dakota Song, on April 5.

"We're overjoyed," the couple said in a brief statement about the arrival of their first child.

The Home Alone star and Song, 33, named their newborn after the actor's late sister Dakota, who died at age 29 after being accidentally struck by a car on December 9, 2008, in Los Angeles.

As for Kieran, the star and Charton welcomed their second baby together, a son, on August 17, Charton announced on Instagram last month.

"One month with our perfect little man," Charton wrote in the caption for a carousel of photos that gave a peek into her life as a mom of two. She went on to share their son's birth date and added the hashtag "gettheepidural."

Two of the photos showed Charton cradling the infant, while others included new big sister Kinsey as well.