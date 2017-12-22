Happy holidays, indeed.

Kingdom actress Kiele Sanchez and her husband, former Friday Night Lights star Zach Gilford, have welcomed a baby girl, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Zeppelin Adele Gilford was born on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Los Angeles.

“It’s been a long, painful journey for us,” the couple tell PEOPLE. “Zeppelin is the light of our lives.”

While the names would seem music-inspired, in reality neither are. The couple simply love the name Zeppelin, while Adele is after Gilford’s grandmother.

After several attempts to start a family, the couple revealed in October 2015 that they had lost a baby near the end of Sanchez’s third trimester.

“We regretfully confirm that Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez recently lost their child to a late-term miscarriage,” the couple’s rep told PEOPLE at the time.

The actress later detailed her emotional devastation — and her subsequent return to the Kingdom set to play her pregnant character — in an essay for The Hollywood Reporter in 2016.

“The amount of pain I felt consumed me,” she wrote. “When I looked at myself in the mirror my mind somersaulted. I’m pregnant again. It was all a bad dream. A bad dream I was going to have to [perform] again and again until we ‘got it.’ ”

Determined to try again, the couple turned to surrogacy earlier this year and ultimately chose a surrogate to carry their baby.