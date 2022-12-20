Kidz Bop Introduces 12-Year-Old Deaf Performer Savvy in Debut of 'Sign + Dance Along' Videos

Kidz Bop is launching an exciting new video series on their YouTube channel that makes their musical family just a little bit bigger.

Their latest video series, the Sign + Dance Along series, allows kids to sing, dance, and sign along with their favorite Kidz Bop songs. Working with a Director of Artistic Sign Language to translate the songs — which include popular tracks like "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Dance Monkey" — Kidz Bop developed American Sign Language (ASL) lyrics and deaf-friendly choreography for their songs, which they will continue to roll out as part of their commitment to making their content more accessible.

The series also introduces the newest Kidz Bop kid, Savvy, a deaf performer who stars alongside other Kidz Bop talent in the videos. It's just the beginning for the 12-year-old, who will also appear in a slate of picture-in-picture content, where she'll appear in the corner of music videos, using ASL to perform hit songs like "Meet Me At Our Spot."

"As a KIDZ BOP Kid, I feel proud to be able to make a difference in the lives of deaf children by sharing my passion for music with them," Savvy tells PEOPLE. "My goal is to show them how beautiful music is, regardless of whether or not you can hear it. You just have to feel it in your heart."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Savvy is no stranger to performing, previously having a video of her signing along to Carrie Underwood's "The Champion" go viral and get attention from the country star.

"I got to meet her, and perform her song with her. That made me love performing even more!" says Savvy.

By bringing signing into the Kidz Bop world, Savvy is excited to share her love of music and show how people who are deaf can still be passionate about music and dance.

"Whenever I sign, I feel happy knowing that I'm sharing the love that I have for music with people around me, and they enjoy the music as much as I do," she says. "I would like to do that for the deaf community. I want to inspire and show everyone that deaf people can dance and they can sign music."

Kidz Bop

Her passion for language comes close to her passion for music. "I am learning five new languages right now — French Sign Language, and Thai, Hebrew, French, and Spanish."

Savvy is hopeful that the videos will help children and their families learn more about the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

"My favorite thing about this series is that it shows everyone that deaf and hard-of-hearing people can dance and sign at the same time, and that both sign language and dance are both forms of movement and expression," she shares.