Kidz Bop Announce Their 2019 Tour — and That They're Expanding Globally!

Kidz Bop — one of the hottest music acts for the 12-and-under set—have just announced the first leg of their 2019 tour — and this time they’re taking the show worldwide, kicking it off in London on April 20.

Tickets will be available for sale on Dec. 14.

But the bigger news is that the franchise is also taking the brand globally, with a continued expansion in the U.K. and now breaking into new territories in Australia, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, where they will find local talented kids who can sing, dance and take on their biggest radio hits.

They’re currently casting the first-ever groups of Kidz Bop kids in both Germany and Japan, though the U.S. kids will remain the face and voice of the brand in Australia and the U.S.

In recent years, Kidz Bop has become the #1 music brand for kids, taking popular songs and changing the more offensive or overtly sexual lyrics so they’re more palatable for families and younger children. (A sample Bieber lyric mashup: “I’m missing more than your body” becomes “I’m missing you and now I’m sorry.”)

But the brand’s success is nothing to scoff at. Since they debuted in 2001, they’ve sold 20 millions albums, seen 24 Top 10 albums chart on the Billboard 200 Chart (only surpassed by The Beatles, The Stones and Barbra Streisand), and they’ve also launched an all Kidz Bop Sirius channel.

They’ve also started teaming up with other major brands. Last August, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic launched the Kidz Bop Experience, which is part of one of their all-inclusive activities.

During the experience, the junior participants between 4-12 get to live what it’s like to be a real life pop star. They’ll work with their own “tour manager” to create a band name, put together their signature look, practice choreographed moves and even perform on a big stage.