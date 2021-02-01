President and First (Little) Lady! Kids Channel Barack and Michelle Obama's Inauguration Looks

Barack and Michelle Obama's style sense has inspired even the littlest fashionistas.

In an Instagram re-post on Monday, Mrs. Obama, 57, showed her appreciation for two children who "nailed" the looks she and her former-president husband, 59, rocked during the inauguration of Joe Biden last month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Striking a variety of poses, the kids — named Ryleigh and Zayden — looked every bit as chic as Mr. Obama and the former first lady, with Ryleigh in an impressively spot-on replica of Mrs. Obama's plum ensemble from Black American designer Sergio Hudson.

"Ryleigh & Zayden, you nailed it! 😍💕," she wrote in her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Ryleigh and Zayden | Credit: Joi Hampton

Image zoom Zayden and Ryleigh | Credit: Joi Hampton

Image zoom Ryleigh and Zayden | Credit: Joi Hampton

Image zoom Zayden and Ryleigh | Credit: Joi Hampton

Mrs. Obama chose a monochrome look from Hudson for the inauguration, wearing a plum-colored turtleneck paired with matching flared pants and accessorizing with a gold oversized belt. She topped off the look with a floor-length coat in a similar plum hue, black leather gloves, Stuart Weitzman suede boots and a black protective face mask.

Her stylist, Meredith Koop, shared a post on Instagram to provide more details behind the ensemble, which quickly garnered praise on social media after Mrs. Obama stepped out of her car to attend the Jan. 20 celebration.

"Now, let's break this down," Koop began. "This is not a jumpsuit. It is gorgeous separates from the exceptional @sergiohudson. I've worked with hundreds of designers on custom looks both in the US and internationally, and I can say confidently that Sergio is in the top in his designs, construction and understanding of how to dress the curves of a woman's body."

"This was my 3rd look with him and he absolutely blim blam killed it," she added of Hudson. "I pulled references from his collections to start. With him, I don't have to explain too much. He gets it. All of the sketches he sent were gorgeous and it was hard to choose."

Image zoom Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama arrive to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 at the U.S. Capitol | Credit: Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Gorman Says Barack Obama Told Her "You Made Us Proud" After Powerful Inauguration Poem

"You can call it berry, wine, plum or burgundy. I'm calling it wineberry plum for the moment. What it wasn't was bi-partisan purple," Koop wrote of the color. "That's a cute story, but it wasn't the intention. I love the different textures in the coat, pants, sweater and belt of this monochromatic look. It was the perfect balance."

The black gloves, boots and face mask, Koop continued, were switched out from matching purple ones to feel "modern and more how women tend to dress."

Ultimately, however, the stylist wrote that the most important aspect of the look was Mrs. Obama herself: "What I want to convey most, though, is that this particular outfit is about the woman wearing it more than anything.