Kid Cudi Opens Up About Daughter Vada's Wish That Fans Wouldn't Interrupt Their Time Together

Kid Cudi shared that Vada is interested in getting into music, but isn't comfortable with some of her secondhand experiences with fame

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2022 07:00 PM
Vada Wamwene Mescudi and Kid Cudi perform onstage during the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kid Cudi is opening up about a side of him fans often forget about: his role as a dad.

The "Day N' Nite" rapper, 38, appears on the cover of the September issue of Esquire. In his accompanying interview, Cudi — born Scott Mescudi opens up about managing fame during his time with his 12-year-old daughter, Vada.

Cudi explains that he was with Vada in Cleveland when he stepped away from her to take a few photos with two fans. When he got back in the car, he asked her how the encounter made her feel, he says in the interview.

"Sad," Vada told her father, "because I want it to just be us."

Cudi then asked his fans to please oblige with his daughter's wish. "Let this be an APB for everybody out there," he says. "Please, if you see me with my daughter, let us have our moment. This is Vada asking, not me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kid Cudi Talks About How His Daughter is Uncomfortable with his fame
NORMAN JEAN ROY

Speaking of his upcoming tour, Cudi says he was nervous and excited for his daughter to see him perform. "This tour I'm about to do is the biggest one she'll see," he says. "I'm excited to see what she thinks about it."

Elsewhere, Cudi praises his daughter as "the coolest, bravest person" and shares that she's a theater kid who has also shown interest in music despite her feelings about his fame. Then, he shares his hope that he could settle down and give her siblings one day.

"I'm a relationship man," he says of himself. "My goal is to find someone. Soon, hopefully. And get married and have more kids."

Kid Cudi Talks About How His Daughter is Uncomfortable with his fame
NORMAN JEAN ROY

Much of the interview touched on Cudi's open dialogue with fans and the public about his mental health. He hopes his willingness to get help when he needed it will inspire his daughter to do the same if she ever does.

"She might not have it all figured out. But once she's out in the world and she's in college, whatever she chooses to do, she'll have some living under her belt," the rapper says, looking ahead.

"She'll be out in the world on her own. And she can maybe understand some things," he continues. "It might take her some time."

Related Articles
Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi Reveals He Had a Stroke in Rehab in 2016, Spent Months Recovering
Kid Cudi; Kanye West
Kid Cudi Blasts Kanye West for Posting He's 'Fearful of Bottle Throwers' on Social Media
Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
All About Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter, Casie Colson Baker
LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 16: Meet Mackenzie Dipman who is looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND. New episodes air nightly, including the Saturday night episode "Love Island: More to Love," featuring the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images)
'Love Island USA' Alum Mackenzie Dipman Is the Next Bombshell to Enter the Villa: 'I Have a Hit List'
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage at Rolling Loud Miami After Festival-Goers Throw Bottles
Ashton Kutcher arrives at the premiere of "Vengeance,", at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Vengeance", Los Angeles, United States - 25 Jul 2022
Ashton Kutcher Went on a 'Crazy 10-Day Road Trip' with Mila Kunis and Kids to National Parks
MACKLEMORE at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022
Macklemore Says His Recovery from Addiction Means Knowing He's 'Powerless Over Drugs'
Kid Cudi, Travis Barker
Kid Cudi Says He's 'Prayin' for Travis Barker amid Hospitalization: 'I Love You'
Ludacris kid's book
Ludacris Says He's Raising His Four Daughters to Embrace Their Individuality and Find Purpose
Kid Cudi A Man Named Scott
Kid Cudi Says Writing 'Day 'N' Nite' Was 'Like Therapy' for Him in Clip from New Documentary
Pusha T Says It 'Sucks' to See Kid Cudi and Kanye West Feud, Recalls 'Great Energy' in the Studio PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rapper Pusha T attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Kid Cudi attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage,) LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 10: Kanye West seen leaving Michiko Sushino restaurant with his daughter North West (not pictured) in Queen's Park on October 10, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Pusha T Says It 'Sucks' to See Kid Cudi and Kanye West Feud, Recalls 'Great Energy' in the Studio
Cardi B
Cardi B and Offset Gift Daughter Kulture $50,000 in Cash for Her 4th Birthday
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's Relationship Timeline
olivia wilde; lil nas x
From Lil Nas X to Travis Scott: The Fascinating Stories Behind Famous Stage Names
Lizzo opens up about backlash she experienced from fame
Lizzo Says Critics Used Her as a 'Punchline' Because There Are 'Levels to Me They Don't Accept'
Post Malone on Becoming a Dad
Post Malone Says He's 'Pumped Beyond Belief' to Welcome First Baby: 'I'm Going to Be a Hot Dad'