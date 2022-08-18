Kid Cudi Opens Up About Daughter Vada's Wish That Fans Wouldn't Interrupt Their Time Together

Kid Cudi is opening up about a side of him fans often forget about: his role as a dad.

The "Day N' Nite" rapper, 38, appears on the cover of the September issue of Esquire. In his accompanying interview, Cudi — born Scott Mescudi opens up about managing fame during his time with his 12-year-old daughter, Vada.

Cudi explains that he was with Vada in Cleveland when he stepped away from her to take a few photos with two fans. When he got back in the car, he asked her how the encounter made her feel, he says in the interview.

"Sad," Vada told her father, "because I want it to just be us."

Cudi then asked his fans to please oblige with his daughter's wish. "Let this be an APB for everybody out there," he says. "Please, if you see me with my daughter, let us have our moment. This is Vada asking, not me."

NORMAN JEAN ROY

Speaking of his upcoming tour, Cudi says he was nervous and excited for his daughter to see him perform. "This tour I'm about to do is the biggest one she'll see," he says. "I'm excited to see what she thinks about it."

Elsewhere, Cudi praises his daughter as "the coolest, bravest person" and shares that she's a theater kid who has also shown interest in music despite her feelings about his fame. Then, he shares his hope that he could settle down and give her siblings one day.

"I'm a relationship man," he says of himself. "My goal is to find someone. Soon, hopefully. And get married and have more kids."

NORMAN JEAN ROY

Much of the interview touched on Cudi's open dialogue with fans and the public about his mental health. He hopes his willingness to get help when he needed it will inspire his daughter to do the same if she ever does.

"She might not have it all figured out. But once she's out in the world and she's in college, whatever she chooses to do, she'll have some living under her belt," the rapper says, looking ahead.

"She'll be out in the world on her own. And she can maybe understand some things," he continues. "It might take her some time."