Khloé Kardashian's Cutest Matching Moments with Her Baby Girl, True Thompson

Kardashian never misses a chance to coordinate with her 4-year-old daughter True

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated April 12, 2022 09:57 AM

Dior Duo

"Dior Darling (Mariah Carey voice)," Khloé captioned a May 2021 pic of the patterned pair.

Comfy Cuties

Mom Khloé and her sweet baby girl love matching in jammies. 

Party for 2!

The glamorous besties rang in 2021 with sparkly dresses and positive vibes.

Same Stripes

Zebra two-pieces were on the packing list for a gorgeous beach getaway.

Stay in Check

As were matching Burberry swimsuits.

'Jamming' Out 

Credit: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé and True snuggle up in matching silk pajamas.

All That Glitters 

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The mother-daughter duo struck gold when they wore matching metallic dresses to the 2019 Kardashian-Jenner-West Christmas Eve party. 

Puppy Love

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

We wouldn't mind if there were 101 True-matians running around! 

Bathing Beauties 

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Khloé and True even manage to match their swimsuits. 

Hear Them Roar

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Here they are wearing matching leopard suits while on vacation with Kim Kardashian and her kids. 

Pretty in Pink 

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

They've got matching bathing suits for days

So Fierce

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Sometimes the matching moment is more subtle, like this sweet snap of True rocking a cheetah-print headband while her mom wore a coordinating bodysuit. 

True Blue 

Credit: Khloe Kardashian / Instagram

For True's 1st birthday, Khloé and her baby girl wore similar blue slip dresses.

It's a Gray Day 

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé and True know how to rock a matching monochrome look, that's for sure!

Visions in White

For True's first Kardashian Christmas extravaganza, the mother-daughter pair wore matching white ensembles with huge tulle skirts. 

Matching Mamas

Credit: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

They matched along with Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, who also coordinate often.

Hear Me Roar

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

For True's first Halloween, Khloé dressed up with her little Tiger True. 

So Unique

Credit: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

They also rocked matching unicorn onesies, which looked both adorable and super comfortable. 

Dad Gets In On the Matching

Credit: Tristan Thompson/instagram

Dad Tristan Thompson even coordinated with Khloé and True for a pink pastel family photo. 

By Andrea Wurzburger