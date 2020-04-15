Khloé Kardashian's Cutest Matching Moments with Her Baby Girl, True Thompson
Kardashian never misses a chance to coordinate with her 4-year-old daughter True
Dior Duo
"Dior Darling (Mariah Carey voice)," Khloé captioned a May 2021 pic of the patterned pair.
Comfy Cuties
Mom Khloé and her sweet baby girl love matching in jammies.
Party for 2!
The glamorous besties rang in 2021 with sparkly dresses and positive vibes.
Same Stripes
Zebra two-pieces were on the packing list for a gorgeous beach getaway.
Stay in Check
As were matching Burberry swimsuits.
'Jamming' Out
Khloé and True snuggle up in matching silk pajamas.
All That Glitters
The mother-daughter duo struck gold when they wore matching metallic dresses to the 2019 Kardashian-Jenner-West Christmas Eve party.
Puppy Love
We wouldn't mind if there were 101 True-matians running around!
Bathing Beauties
Khloé and True even manage to match their swimsuits.
Hear Them Roar
Here they are wearing matching leopard suits while on vacation with Kim Kardashian and her kids.
Pretty in Pink
They've got matching bathing suits for days!
So Fierce
Sometimes the matching moment is more subtle, like this sweet snap of True rocking a cheetah-print headband while her mom wore a coordinating bodysuit.
True Blue
For True's 1st birthday, Khloé and her baby girl wore similar blue slip dresses.
It's a Gray Day
Khloé and True know how to rock a matching monochrome look, that's for sure!
Visions in White
For True's first Kardashian Christmas extravaganza, the mother-daughter pair wore matching white ensembles with huge tulle skirts.
Matching Mamas
They matched along with Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, who also coordinate often.
Hear Me Roar
For True's first Halloween, Khloé dressed up with her little Tiger True.
So Unique
They also rocked matching unicorn onesies, which looked both adorable and super comfortable.
Dad Gets In On the Matching
Dad Tristan Thompson even coordinated with Khloé and True for a pink pastel family photo.