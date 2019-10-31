The Kardashian-Jenner family is always prepared for Halloween, and that includes little True!

Khloé Kardashian outfitted her 18-month-old daughter in an adorable, Swan Lake-inspired Halloween costume on Thursday morning, while revealing there were “many more” outfits to come.

“♡ SwanLake with TuTu Halloween look 1 You know I have many more to share ♡,” the proud mother, 35, captioned a series of photos of her daughter near a pond.

In the snaps, the little cutie poses in a white jumper while wearing a plush swan as a tutu around her waist. Kardashian completed True’s first look of the day with a sparkly tiara and top-knot ballet bun.

Another set of images saw the toddler browsing around a sweets shop — immaculately dressed as an Oompa Loompa from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, from the white overalls to the neon-green bob wig.

Image zoom True Thompson

Image zoom True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner baby to debut one of her Halloween looks. Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner recreated her feathery 2019 Met Gala ensemble in miniature form for her 20-month-old daughter, Stormi.

“My baby!! I cant handle this!!” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, captioned three photos of her child on Instagram, along with multiple purple heart emojis on Monday. Stormi’s famous dad, rapper Travis Scott, commented a red heart emoji on the post.

According to designer Alejandro Peraza, Jenner came up with the idea for the costume and turned to his label, Alejandro Collection, to recreate her iconic Met Gala look for her daughter.

“Kylie and her stylist Jill thought it would be adorably Iconic to have her baby as a mini version of herself in such an epic look that garnered so much attention at the Met Ball,” Peraza told PEOPLE exclusively.

Image zoom True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

Image zoom Stormi Webster (L); Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Karwai Tang/Getty

The dress was custom designed to fit Stormi’s tiny body, requiring hours of work from the Alejandro Collection team.

“It took 16 hours straight to do the beading on the super-small baby size and three full 14-hour days to apply the feathers by hand,” Peraza said. “And a whole day to design and add crystals to the baby clutch. Some of the feathers were shipped to me, others we hand-dyed as well to make a perfect feathered confection.”

In the end, Peraza and his team created a costume that looked just as “close to the original” once it was complete.

“I really enjoyed making the closest possible replica from the application of the feathers to the beading work,” the designer said. “This was a great opportunity to create couture for a baby.”