Khloé Kardashian's BFF Malika Haqq Shares Ultrasound of Baby: 'My Angel'

Malika Haqq can’t wait to be a mom!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who’s expecting her first child in March, just shared an ultrasound in which her baby boy’s head and side profile are clearly visible.

“My angel,” Haqq, 36, captioned the sweet photo on Instagram and Twitter on Monday.

The comment section quickly filled with supportive comments congratulating the mommy-to-be.

Longtime family friend Kylie Jenner, 22, wrote, “Can’t wait to meet him ♥️” To which Haqq replied, “@kyliejenner He’s going to love Auntie Ky.”

Fellow friend of the KarJenner crew and frequent Keeping Up with the Kardashians guest star Larsa Pippen also commented on the post.

“Forever Love,” the 45-year-old model said. While singer Christina Milian simply wrote, “😍😍😍😍”

In November, Haqq revealed the sex of her baby on the way in a sponsored Instagram post, where she showed off her baby bump while posing alongside a bottle of Bio-Oil.

“It’s A Boy!!! 👶🏽 I’m thankful to my baby boy and @BioOilUSA for my pregnancy glow. #BioOilPartner 🧡,” Haqq wrote in the caption.

“I’ve used this oil for over 10 years to lessen the appearance of scars, stretch marks and for instant moisture. I wouldn’t dare go this pregnancy without it. #LoveYourMarks,” she added.

She first confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in September, calling the news “a little bit surprising” but adding that she was “overjoyed” to become a mother in March.

As for her baby’s father, “I’m leaving him out of this, just for now,” the Good American model said, adding that she will “absolutely” address his identity eventually.

“My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date,” she explained.

Following the announcement, Haqq’s BFF Khloé Kardashian, 35, congratulated the mom-to-be with a sweet note on social media.

“My baby is having a baby!! I am literally so so so excited!! Congratulations Mika!! I love you!!” Khloé, 35, wrote.

Also on Instagram Story, the Good American mogul wrote: “My bestie is having a baby! That means, we are having a baby @Malika.”

Kendall Jenner also congratulated the mom-to-be, leaving red emoji hearts in the comments section while Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson wrote: “Congrats Malika 🙌🏾 Blessings on blessings.”