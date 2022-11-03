Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She Wouldn't Let Tristan Thompson Pay for True's 4th Birthday Party

Khloé Kardashian didn't want any help when it came to paying for daughter True's extravagant 4th birthday party.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder, 38, shut down ex Tristan Thompson's offer to cover the entire pastel-themed party, sharing that she was "so excited that I could do it all by myself."

"I cannot believe True is turning 4. I'm entrusted in raising her, and I take that role so seriously," Kardashian said in a confessional as the episode went on to show scenes from the party. "I have an opportunity to shape her into such an incredible young woman, and I'm not going to take that job lightly. I'm going to do the best job I can do."

During the celebration, Kris Jenner pulled Kardashian aside to tell her she received a call from Thompson, who said he "privately went ahead and took care of the whole party." Kardashian shared earlier in the episode that Thompson was not attending the celebration as he had a basketball game that day.

"He's not taking care of the whole party," Kardashian replied. "That's nice but I won't let that happen."

Hulu

"You should. He was so excited to do it," Jenner noted.

"And I'm so excited that I could do it all by myself," Kardashian said, giving Jenner a hug.

"I know, but you should let him do that. He wanted to do that for her birthday," Jenner continued, as Kardashian again asserted, "That's very nice, but I won't let him do that."

"I work really hard to do elaborate things for True and I don't need anyone's help," Kardashian, who also shares a baby boy with Thompson, added in a confessional.

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting.

The mom of two then ended her romantic relationship with the NBA player in January this year, shortly after it was reported that Thompson was expecting a baby with another woman. That same month, Thompson confirmed he fathered the baby with Nichols.

In August, a rep for Kardashian told PEOPLE that she and Thompson welcomed their second baby, a son, together via surrogate.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.