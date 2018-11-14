Why Khloé Kardashian Wore an Oxygen Mask While in Labor with Baby True Thompson

Khloé Kardashian had a little hiccup with her labor before daughter True was born.

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, ahead of her baby girl’s April 12 birth, the reality star and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were surrounded by her famous family members in her Cleveland hospital room, where Khloé wore an oxygen mask while in bed.

At one point, youngest sister Kylie Jenner “arrived” via FaceTime on mom Kris Jenner‘s phone and asked Khloé, 34, why she’s wearing the mask.

“What’s wrong with you?” inquired Kylie, 21, who had just given birth to her own daughter Stormi two months prior.

“I needed to get the baby’s oxygen back up,” Khloé replied.

Earlier in the clip, Khloé’s big sister Kim Kardashian West expressed her distaste for Thompson, 27, whom she was less than excited to see just hours after his cheating scandal made headlines.

“Are you going to say hi to each other or no?” Khloé asked after she noticed Kim and Thompson avoiding each other.

In an attempt to keep the peace, Thompson and Kim, 38, exchanged a less-than-enthusiastic hug — but not before she playfully threatened to cut the NBA player behind his back.

“The vibe in the room is calm. I thought there would be way more tension,” Kim said in a confessional. “As much as I want to go off, I just don’t think it’s the time. So I’m gonna keep it cute. I don’t have to have a lot of interaction, I just have to be there for her.”

At one point, Kris, 63, even broke out into dance to help keep the energy in the room up.

“I’m really excited to have everyone there, but oh my God, I’m getting that much closer to actually having to give birth,” Khloé said.

KUWTK airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!