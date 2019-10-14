Khloé Kardashian 'Will Never Come in Between' Ex Tristan Thompson and Their Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian says her dynamic with her ex Tristan Thompson is completely separate from his relationship with their 18-month-old daughter True.

On Monday’s episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about why she doesn’t let her own personal relationship with the NBA star interfere with his connection with True.

“I want to show my daughter that it’s okay and it’s a beautiful thing to also forgive her dad,” Kardashian, 35, said of Thompson, 28, who was at the center of multiple cheating allegations during their time together.

“He’s a great person. Maybe him and I weren’t compatible or whatever [in] that way, but that’s okay. Nobody’s gonna die here, and I always want True to be surrounded by love,” the mom of shared. “And I know babies feel energy … and I just want her to always feel just bliss, as much as I can. I know it’s not realistic every day, but as much as I can control it, I feel like it’s my mama-bear job to control it.”

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with daughter True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The former couple split in February 2019 after Thompson kissed family friend Jordyn Woods. The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward was previously on the receiving end of allegations that he cheated on Kardashian shortly before the birth of True in April 2018.

“Oh, it’s hard — it’s not easy for me,” Kardashian said on the podcast. “It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, ‘No, ’cause you hurt me.’ “

“But he never hurt True,” she points out. “Him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs, and I will never come in-between that. I don’t believe in that.”

Image zoom Tristan Thompson (L) and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The Revenge Body host credits her own mom and dad — Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian — for being “incredible co-[parents], from what I know,” adding, “My mom and my dad, I’m sure, fought all the time. [But] not around us.”

Khloé also shouts out sister Kourtney Kardashian, who is raising three kids alongside her ex Scott Disick: sons Reign Aston, 4½, and Mason Dash, 9½, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 7.

“As long as it’s not hurting you in any way … if this was hindering Kourtney’s growth or if it hinders my growth, then you also have to put yourself first because you are, in fact, taking care of your children,” the Good American mogul said.

“But if it’s not hindering you or hurting you in any way, I think it’s important to work on all relationships,” she added.