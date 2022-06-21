The Good American founder's seemingly cryptic message comes amid reports that she's dating someone new

Khloé Kardashian Wishes for 'Peace and Love Only' in Sweet Selfie with Niece Dream Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is trying to find her inner peace.

The Good American co-founder, 37, shared a new selfie on Instagram Tuesday featuring her 5-year-old niece, Dream Kardashian. In the photo, Khloé offers the camera a kissy face while Dream smiles and throws up a peace sign.

"Dream and I wish you peace and love only," Khloé captioned the photo of her and brother Rob Kardashian's daughter.

The photo is the latest Khloé has shared from daughter True Thompson and Dream's first dance recital.

"Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!" she wrote alongside an Instagram post over the weekend with highlights from the event. "I am so proud of all four of my girls! 🤍🤍"

The first photo was an adorable snap of the Kardashians star sandwiched between True and Dream as they smiled wide while dazzling in full ballerina glam.

Last month, Khloé sat down with host Amanda Hirsch on her "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, during which she shared that she doesn't "feel lonely" as a single mom.

"I don't feel lonely. I don't want to date," she said. "I feel like I'm so busy with work. I'm so obsessed with my girl. Like I love being a mom, so I just am busy."

A source recently told PEOPLE, however, that Khloé is dating. The insider said the relationship is still in its early stages, but she is feeling really good with her new mystery man — a private equity investor she met when sister Kim Kardashian introduced them at a dinner party a few weeks ago.

According to the source, Khloé attended a family lunch outing Saturday with ex Tristan Thompson after True's dance recital. However, she and the Chicago Bulls athlete, 31, hardly ever speak, except for when it comes to co-parenting matters.

In January, an insider told PEOPLE that Thompson's infidelity, which played out on this season of The Kardashians, was "devastating" for Khloé and she will "never take him back again."

She opened up about watching the emotional discovery all over again on the reality series during a Disney FYC screening and Q&A event last week.