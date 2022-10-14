Khloé Kardashian thinks parents have more fun in the sun.

On Thursday, The Kardashians star, 38, was tweeting with fans as the fourth episode of season 2 of the reality series was released on Hulu. When one follower tweeted at the Good American co-founder asking her, "What's your dream vacation that you want to take with the babies?" Kardashian explained her perspective on vacations with kids.

"In my opinion, vacations are only tropical places," she revealed.

The reality star went on to explain that "it's not a vacation when you have to take kids to a cold place and bundle them up."

"And then one of them has to pee and you have to take off all their layers etc.," she noted, before concluding, "so any place tropical."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian last shared pictures from a tropical vacation with daughter True in July, a bonding trip for the mom and daughter before the star welcomed a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she also shares True.

In the sweet images, True hangs on to her mom's back as the pair take a dip in a lagoon, with a blue sky behind them.

"Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

While speaking with Elle in August about her new Good American collection Pop Off Pink, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was asked about the importance of inclusivity to the fashion brand. Part of the inspiration for that, she revealed, is True.

"There's not a cookie cutter-shaped woman out there, so there shouldn't be cookie cutter-shaped models, in my opinion," Kardashian said of the models she chooses to represent the brand. "I think everyone needs to feel represented."

"Now that I'm a mom and have a daughter, I want her to see every version of herself, her friends, and her cousins—I want everyone to feel validated, I guess," she added.

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the sportsman in January this year.

Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 10 months, with Maralee Nichols.