Khloé Kardashian Wants 'Best' Daughter True, 3, to 'Have a Sibling If It's God's Plan'

Khloé Kardashian has previously been honest about wanting a second baby, sharing her journey exploring surrogacy as an option

Khloé Kardashian continues to be open to expanding her family.

On Twitter Wednesday, as she was remarking how quickly 3-year-old daughter True is growing up, the Good American co-founder answered a fan who said it is "time for another" baby. Khloé responded: "Hehehe I want her to have a sibling. If it's Gods [sic] plan."

"How is my baby getting so grown on me," the proud mom wrote in another tweet, also adding that True "has the best little life! She is the best so she deserves it."

Khloé, 37, shares her daughter with Tristan Thompson, and she's previously been candid about trying for a second baby, sharing that she would have a high-risk pregnancy if she carried again, which concerned doctors and prompted her to explore surrogacy.

"Watching my sister go through her surrogacy journey it seemed so seamless and easy. maybe it is for some people," wrote Khloé at the time. "My journey has been a lot more intense and grueling but still a huge blessing."

"My own sister went through the surrogacy journey and I thought I knew so much about it," she added in another tweet. "I realized I was very naïve to the process until I embarked on my own journey. Every journey is different."

Khloé's mom Kris Jenner said on the episode, "I think that if Khloé had her way, she would obviously want to carry her own baby because I think that pregnancy is so amazing and I know how much she enjoyed it, and was obsessed with having True, but I'm just happy that there's an alternative."

"Well," she then told Khloé, "I know it's all going to work out the way it's supposed to and I just think we have to pray about it, and really just, you know, give it all to God, because it's really up to him."

In a new Health cover story, Khloé said that she and her siblings are "raising the cousins to almost feel like they're siblings. I don't care if they disagree — that's inevitable. And, of course, I want them to talk through their feelings and feel validated. But there's just no option for us to be separated and not talk to one another."