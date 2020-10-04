"Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together," a source tells PEOPLE of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian 'Very Impressed' with How Tristan Thompson Has 'Stepped Up,' Source Says

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are getting into the Halloween spirit!

In one photo from the weekend activity, Thompson, 29, smiles while sitting beside daughter True, who was busy at work on her creation — which got a little messy.

“Tutu, what are you doing? ” asks Kardashian, 36, in a sweet clip which highlights all of the paint that wound up on True’s face and hands.

“Dad,” the mom of one added while speaking to Thompson. “Wow, you’ve got it on your face.”

Image zoom Khloé Kardsahian with daughter True and niece Chicago Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kardashian cousins Chicago, True and Psalm Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Although they’ve been keeping their relationship mostly under-wraps since getting back together over the summer, a source tells PEOPLE that "everything is great" between Kardashian and Thompson.

“Khloé is the happiest. Tristan still lives with Khloé and True in Los Angeles. Everything is great with Khloé and Tristan,” the source says.

“Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloe really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work,” the source adds. “She is very impressed with how he has stepped up.”

As for what the future holds for Kardashian and Thompson, the source says that another child could be in the cards. “They are definitely planning their future together and can't wait to have another baby. True will be a great big sister,” the source shares.

Kris Jenner has also offered some coy comments when it comes to her daughter’s plans to expand her family. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, the family matriarch, 64, hinted that another baby could be in the cards for the pair.

"You never know around here," Jenner remarked. "Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count, you never know what's going to happen."

Image zoom Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The Good American mogul and the Cleveland Cavaliers player have been back together since June.

"In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed. He is an amazing dad and partner," a source previously told PEOPLE.