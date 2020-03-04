Khloé Kardashian Says She Was 'Under a Lot of Stress' While Breastfeeding Daughter True: 'Pain Wasn't My Problem'

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her past experience with breastfeeding — namely that the nursing process isn’t as easy as it looks.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old reality star sat down with sister Kourtney Kardashian for her lifestyle brand Poosh to discuss their breastfeeding experiences as new moms, where Khloé revealed she initially had trouble nursing True, 22 months, due to stress.

“Pain wasn’t my problem,” Khloé explained of her breastfeeding struggles. “I think parents go through pain for their kids, they don’t care. It was more I wasn’t producing milk. I was like, ‘Whatever is the best for her.’ But I understand, I was under a lot of stress, there was a lot going on in my life at the time that I think played a part in why I wasn’t producing as easily. But I don’t know. It was just a lot.”

The mom of one continued to explain that along with feeling stressed, she felt isolated while “being alone in Cleveland.”

“Not having family there, you’re also just trying to figure it out like I was — I’m still just trying to figure it out for myself, is this right?” she shared of learning to parent.

The star said that after talking to her doctor and hearing stories of others, she decided to say “‘okay I’m done breastfeeding,” and she started to give True formula.

“Once I stopped though, the amount of pressure that was lifted off my shoulders and I could enjoy my daughter … Seeing [her] consume 6 oz. at this time, 4 oz. at this time, it made me feel so good to know,” Khloé said of giving her daughter the HiPP formula (a German label which is not registered with the FDA).

However, the first time the reality star fed True formula, she said, “I felt so … like I failed. I felt so bad about myself.”

Khloé also added that she used to get “frustrated” with Kourtney — who has children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 5 — and her seemingly easy breastfeeding experience.

“Not that you even did anything,” she said to Kourtney, “but you would just talk about this experience you had and how beautiful … ‘I breastfed for 18 months,’ and, ‘What do you mean you’re not producing milk?!’ You would say things not at all trying to criticize me but I would take it like it’s not that easy,” she admitted.

However, Kourtney, 40, was quick to respond that “it’s not so easy.”

“I remember the first month being the hardest you know to really … there is pain involved with the latching,” she explained. “Once I figured that out then it was pretty easy, easier for me, but there was pain.”

This isn’t the first time Khloé has gotten candid about motherhood.

In 2018, the reality star connected with fans via Twitter revealing she “had to stop” nursing her daughter. “It was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly,” she wrote in one tweet. Followers commended her for her honesty, and with that she shared advice to fellow moms who are struggling: “I think you’re doing an awesome job. Just attempting anything for the health and wellbeing of your child is beautiful.”