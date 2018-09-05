True is one stylin’ little lady!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s 4-month-old baby girl joined her parents in a new set of photos and videos the reality star shared to her Instagram Story Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the Tuesday selfies, the mother-daughter pair are posing as Kardashian, 34, blows a kiss to the camera. In Wednesday’s clips, baby True is sporting a black turban and adorable pair of matching Babiators sunglasses, which can be found on amazon.com for $20.

“Who do you think you are right now with your shades on and your turban and your earrings, girl? Who do you think you are, Mama?” Kardashian asks her daughter as dad Thompson, 27, showers True with kisses.

The Good American designer also gave a shout out to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, who made up a song about Teigen’s “headband of the day” during the family’s recent Bali vacation.

“In honor of John and Chrissy, we got turban of the day, turban of the day, turban of the day day day day day, yeah,” Kardashian sang, tagging both of her fellow famous pals.

Aside from sharing photos from the family’s tropical getaway this week, Kardashian revealed to her app and website subscribers that baby True recently had her first swim lesson.

In the images, Mom was smiling while wearing a black swimsuit and big sunglasses with her hair slicked back as she held her baby, who was rocking a white one-piece with pictures of fruit on it. In one photo with Thompson, little True sported a floppy white sun hat.

“She’s also getting used to dunking under the water, which she enjoys,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared of her baby girl. “After each dunk, she sticks her tongue out and just smiles from ear to ear! She lovesss the water!”