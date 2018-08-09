Khloé Kardashian‘s baby girl is growing up fast!

Little True was the focus of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian reality star’s latest mother-daughter Snapchat video posted on Thursday, in which the 3-month-old has some fun with a purple flower-crown filter.

“The song is over, new song!” Kardashian, 34, tells her infant before True yawns adorably and turns her head to show off her diamond earrings.

The mother of one, who did show her face in Thursday’s Snapchat clip, first revealed an image of True’s pierced ears in late June.

Since then, Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner (whose 6-month-old daughter Stormi has been wearing stud earrings) have sparked an infant-ear-piercing debate over what age is okay for a child to wear earrings.

“My advice is to wait until your child is old enough to participate in caring for the earrings and the discussion of whether or not they want this done to their body,” University of Rochester Medical Center pediatric emergency medicine doctor Elizabeth Murray told PEOPLE in July.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, “Ears may be pierced for cosmetic reasons at any age” and “there is little risk” involved if the piercing is performed cared for using the proper sanitary procedures and precautions.

Amid the criticism she has received since giving birth to True on April 12, Khloé got real about some of the comments on Wednesday.

From inquiries about whether she delivered naturally to breastfeeding and sleep deprivation, the new mom clapped back at mommy shamers in a blog post on her app and website.

Kardashian also touched on having more children, struggling with weight loss after baby (“it’s been WORK!”), hearing that one day she’ll “miss” the hard parts and fielding comments about babies looking like their moms’ partners.

“It’s annoying when you’ve carried a child, nourished a child, birthed a child, are newly responsible for a child … and they don’t look a thing like you!” she wrote.