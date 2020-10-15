Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Got Separation Anxiety When Mom Went Back to Work After Lockdown

After quarantine at home with the kids for months, getting back to a normal routine was hard because they were so used to "undivided attention," Kardashian tells PEOPLE

Adjusting to the new normal of slowly (and safely) going back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic hasn't just been hard on adults. It's been just as challenging for kids too, and Khloé Kardashian says she and her sisters experienced it first-hand.

"I'm sure most moms feel this way. When I would have to leave to go to work, all of our kids kind of were almost getting anxiety being separated from us," Kardashian, 36, tells PEOPLE during a Zoom call for her partnership with collagen brand Dose & Co.

"They were so used to this undivided attention that when it was time for us to incorporate our routine back, the kids were almost freaking out. So it was [a] transition. Now, we're in a really healthy, good place," she says.

Early on in lockdown when there were still so many unknowns, Kardashian says things felt very "scary and sad." But despite that, the "silver lining" was spending more time as a family with daughter True, 2, whom she shares with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

"I would probably never have gotten that much one-on-one time with her," Kardashian says.

Once the family knew they were all healthy and restrictions started to get lifted in California, they began filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians again and hunkered down at the beach.

"We filmed and we rented a house in Malibu. That was kind of our bubble — we've called it our COVID bubble because we didn't want film crews in our homes with our kids for safety reasons," Kardashian says.

The fact that True has been able to spend so much time with her cousins has been one of the biggest blessings in Kardashian's eyes.

"We are really lucky because most people, I don't think have this many cousins or if they have family, they're out of state," she says. "The first month, none of us saw anyone. We just were in our own homes. And then once I think we all knew, 'Okay, none of us are sick anymore. We're all good,' then we started incorporating the kids with one another. Them having that connection and that socialization is so important. They love it."

To bring the cousins together each weekend, Kardashian makes it her mission to always plan a get-together every Saturday complete with a fun kid-friendly activity (most recently, they did pumpkin decorating!).