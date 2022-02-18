Khloé Kardashian Cozies Up to Daughter True in Adorable Selfie: 'My Forever'
Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson are two peas in a pod.
On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, shared snapshots of her and True, 3½, posing together. Kardashian kept things fun in bright pink with a classic duck lip while True sweetly leaned into her mother as she smiled.
Proving that she's already mastered the art of the selfie, the tot rested her face in her hand as she stared into the camera in another photo.
Kardashian kept the caption short and sweet, writing, "My Forever 💞".
Thompson is no stranger to showing off her photo-taking skills on the Good American co-founder's Instagram page. She posed with an attention-grabbing accessory on Kardashian's social media account earlier this month.
True, whom the reality star shares with ex Tristan Thompson, wore a beige sweater and glittery pink skirt, which complemented the bejeweled Judith Leiber Strawberry Sprinkles Donut clutch purse sitting next to her.
The purse — featuring crystals, silver-toned hardware, and a metallic leather-lined interior — retails for $4,195 on Leiber's website.
"Nothing sweeter than my girl," Kardashian wrote in the caption.
The adorable toddler also made an appearance on her aunt Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story on Feb. 4. The SKIMS mogul shared a cute moment when 4-year-old daughter Chicago West ran into her cousin, True, at Target.
"Look who we ran into at Target!" Kim can be heard saying in the video. "Oh my goodness."
The two little ones giggle as they hold hands and jump around and spin in the aisle together. It ends with Kim asking, "True, do you want to see the things we got?"