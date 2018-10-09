Khloé Kardashian had always wanted to be a mother, and her daughter True has made it better than she could ever imagine.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, shared an adorable new photo of True to Instagram — raving about her in the caption.

“I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life,” Kardashian wrote. “You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE 💕.”

The photo of True showed the sweet girl outfitted in a blue dress with matching denim headband. It was snapped as she sat up in bed, with books scattered around her.

Kardashian’s post came days before a milestone in True’s life: her 6-month birthday. She was born on April 12, and is the first child of Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The couple’s relationship hit a rough patch ahead of True’s birth, when Thompson, 27, was videotaped getting close to an unidentified woman in a New York City lounge days before Kardashian went into labor. Since Thompson’s cheating scandal broke, the couple have been focused on rebuilding their life together, including spending the summer in Los Angeles with her family.

Though Kardashian is committed to the relationship, she’s “still dealing” with his alleged infidelity — and her initial plan to relocate to Cleveland as Thompson’s basketball season begins has been put on hold. As a source previously told PEOPLE, “It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad.”

The insider further shared, “Khloé still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now. She seems very upset about leaving her family. She had the best summer in L.A.”

That could be why Kardashian has been posting a steady stream of cryptic messages on Instagram lately.

“If you’ve been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you’re a bada— with a heart of an angel,” she wrote in one post, saying in another, “We don’t always choose what happens to us but we can choose to see it as a positive, to believe it is for the best, and to use it to grow.”

Read one more, “All of that, and you’re still standing. I am proud of you! You’re doing a great job! Keep going 💕.”

An insider previously told PEOPLE that “Khloé has every reason to occasionally feel” overwhelmed.

“She’s a new mom, a first-time mom, and her TV show is currently replaying one of the most emotional times in her life. It’s a lot,” the source said.

“She rarely gives herself a break and she’s constantly trying to be the best mom, best sister, best daughter, best at everything, and sure, she sometimes has moments like anyone else where she feels like she’s pushed herself too far. She’s human,” the insider continued.