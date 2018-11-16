Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter True and Niece Penelope: 'My Soul Is Complete'

Khloé Kardashian is one proud mom and aunt!

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, expressed her adoration for her daughter True Thompson and her niece Penelope Disick in two adorable photos shared on Instagram.

“My soul is complete because of you,” Kardashian captioned the two images. “Please, Father Time, can you slow down just a little 🙏🏽 I love being an Auntie and a Mommy.”

In the sweet photos, the 6-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick sits beside 7-month-old True and wraps her arms around her little cousin.

True Thompson (left) and Penelope Disick Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Since welcoming True in April with Tristan Thompson, Kardashian has been proudly showing off her gleeful baby girl on Instagram.

Most recently, the reality star reminisced on their trip to Bali, posting a photo of her and True, who showed off her “contagious” smile. “This picture makes me smile seeing Trues beautiful face!!” Khloé captioned the shot, featuring the mother-daughter pair sporting matching hats while sitting on a bed.

“You are EVERYTHING to me sweet True, smile today! It’s contagious,” she continued.

Khloé Kardashian and True Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The mother of one later shared another stunning sunset shot from the recent island vacation, featuring the mother-daughter pair posing on the beach together.

“In my life, I don’t believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali,” the Good American mogul said.

“Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets,” she continued. “Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating.”

And while in Bali, True also got in some quality cousin time, posing with her cousin Reign Disick. This time, it was Kourtney who shared a photo of her youngest son cozying up to True.

The sweet picture showed Reign, 3, putting his arm around his cousin — he was dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts look, and she was dressed in a one-piece lemon print dress with a matching yellow head wrap.