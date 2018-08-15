Just like her mama, baby True is a natural in front of the camera!

Khloé Kardashian‘s 4-month-old daughter posed patiently in a chair for Khloé niece Penelope Scotland, 6, in a series of heartwarming images the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

The adorable cousins had their one-on-one photo shoot in True’s nursery, where her Nursery Works lucite Vetro crib and its whimsical flamingo-patterned bedding can be seen in the background.

In the third and fourth slides of Khloé’s post, the proud mom and aunt showed off all the printed shots Penelope took with her camera.

“These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!! 😍😍😍 how blessed am I?!?!” wrote Khloé, 34. “P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice).”

The snap session is only the latest bonding activity True and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope have participated in together.

Last month, the duo attended their once-a-week baby class together. In one video Khloé shared to Snapchat, Kourtney, 39, picks up True and says, “I’m gonna steal her for baby class.”

During the class, Penelope held True on her lap while their 21-month-old cousin Dream Renée busted an adorable move with the other children to the tune of “Mambo No. 5.”

Penelope Disick and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé opened up on her website and app late last month about how much she loves the fact that True is connecting so well with all the other adorable KarJenner kids.

“Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it’s incredible!” she wrote.

Added the Good American mogul, “Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can’t wait to watch it continue!”