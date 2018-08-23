Khloé Kardashian Claps Back After She's Accused of 'Embedding Materialism' into True with Gifted Car

True Thompson‘s got her first set of wheels!

Khloé Kardashian shared an adorable new photo of her 4-month-old baby girl riding in the driver’s seat of a mini Bentley vehicle, that was gifted to her by Kimora Lee Simmons.

“I’m not sure what’s cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True’s cheeks and smile,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 34, captioned the photo of a smiley True with a stuffed animal that was bigger than her.

“Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift!” the mother of one added.

And it looks like True has matching cars with her cousins!

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Simmons also gifted the same white Bentleys to Kylie Jenner‘s 6-month-old daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian West‘s 7-month-old daughter Chicago.

“Ahh I’m dying over this!!” Khloé shared a photo of all three cars side-by-side as Kim also shared the same image on her Instagram Story.

While the Good American mogul was publicly thanking Simmons for the nice gifts, one fan accused Khloé of “embedding materialism in [True’s] brain” with the car.

RELATED: Carry On! Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Video Dancing with True to Ariana Grande

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The new mom clapped back at a fan in the comments section writing, “She’s a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture! I’m enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me!”

Also on Thursday, Khloé and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson spent some family time with their baby girl.

The proud mom shared videos of the couple singing “Apples and Bananas” to True, who was enjoying the singalong as she showed off a beaming smile.

RELATED: It’s ‘True’ Love! The Cutest Photos of Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Before she was born on April 12, True was showered with gifts.

Kardashian stocked up on items from her baby registry via Amazon Baby Registry and all of her items added up to more than $6,000, including a $4,500 acrylic Vetro crib.