Khloé Kardashian Takes Daughter True and Niece Chicago on 'Girls Day' Outing

The Good American founder shared sweet selfies on Instagram from her adorable afternoon outing with True Thompson and Chicago West

Khloé Kardashian took her girls out for some fun!

On Saturday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum, 37, posted a series of selfies on Instagram of herself with daughter True Thompson, 3, and niece Chicago West, 4, as she took them out for an afternoon ride.

In one of the photos, Khloé and Chicago — the youngest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — both pout their lips while posing for the camera in the car.

Another sweet snap shows the Good American founder striking a similar pose with her daughter, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson. True can be seen smiling while buckled into her booster seat.

Khloé, who donned a black sleeveless top, oversized dark shades, and large hoop earrings for the outing, simply captioned one of the selfies taken with Chicago, "Girls Day."

The reality star has enjoyed showing off her adorable daughter on social media. Earlier this week, she shared snapshots of herself and True cozying up to each other.

One of the images showed Khloé sporting a bright pink outfit while puckering up as True smiled and sweetly leaned into her mother. In the caption, the mother of one wrote, "My Forever 💞."

Khloe is not the only proud parent who loves to feature True on Instagram. On Friday, Tristan, 30, also shared a video on his Instagram Story from their father-daughter night out at a restaurant.

In the clip, the NBA player flashed a big grin on his face as he filmed his daughter sitting next to him eating dinner. Tristan then kissed her on the cheek as she giggled. He wrote alongside the clip, "My favorite type of date nights ❤️🤞🏾."

Khloé and Tristan welcomed True in April 2018. Four days after giving birth, Khloé revealed the name of their daughter and said True "has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE."