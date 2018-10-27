Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter True on the Plane from Family Trip to Bali

Khloé Kardashian wouldn’t fly around the world without her daughter!

Shortly after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 34, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, began posting pictures from their recent trip to Bali on Friday, the new mom shared an adorable snapshot on her Instagram Story of her 6-month-old daughter on one of their plane rides.

In the image, baby True reaches out to touch a blanket while surrounded by stuffed animals and toys. Affectionately, Khloé added a GIF in the corner of a beating red heart, which transformed into the words “I love you” after a few pulses.

Just one hour earlier, the new mom shared her first photo from the trip, writing, “Dear Bali, you were everything and more. Xo KOKO”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Son Reign Cozying Up to Cousin True: ‘He Protects Her’

The next morning, the Good American co-founder answered some burning questions about the trip on social media.

Asked by a fan whether she brought along True, Kardashian emphatically replied, “Of course!!!!!!!!!”

“I wouldn’t have been able to go emotionally if she didn’t come,” she explained, writing in a later message that she felt “so fortunate that I was able to go with baby True.”

Of course!!!!!!!!! I wouldn’t have been able to go emotionally if she didn’t come https://t.co/nNXThAqUVj — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 27, 2018

Ohhhhhh I thlike MJ you guys are going to get TIRED of all of the pics I’m going to post lol https://t.co/Gl05qN6P5O — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 27, 2018

“Bali is bliss!!! Peaceful and so beautiful!!!” she continued, adding that “you guys are going to get TIRED of all pics I’m going to post lol.”

While it remains unclear exactly when the famous family traveled to Bali, Kardashian tweeted that she was still “jet lagged,” indicating that they only recently made their return.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About Being ‘Brutally Broken’

Kourtney also began sharing photos from the trip on Friday, including a series of adorable images of her and her daughter Penelope, 6, taking in the local scenery.

“Thank you Bali for the happiness and peace,” she wrote alongside the photos.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Has a Surprising Response to Tristan Thompson’s Flirty Instagram Comment

Earlier that day, the mother of three also shared another too-cute photo from the trip, as her youngest son Reign, 3, put his arm around True as the pair cozied up together.

“He protects her,” Kourtney captioned the photo.

Their photo together comes days after Khloé threw a special unicorn-themed cupcake party on Oct. 18 in honor of True’s 6-month birthday.

They weren’t alone at the bash, which was highly documented on social media. Kourtney’s daughter Penelope was there as well, as was Rob Kardashian’s 1½-year-old daughter Dream, and Kim Kardashian West’s three little ones — North, 5, Saint, 2½ and Chicago, 9 months.