Khloé Kardashian Says True Inspires Her Inclusive Designs: 'I Want Everyone To Feel Validated'

Khloé Kardashian's inspiration for Good American's inclusive designs comes from close to home.

While speaking with Elle about her new Good American collection Pop Off Pink, The Kardashians star, 38, was asked about the importance of inclusivity to the fashion brand. Part of the inspiration for that, she revealed, is 4-year-old daughter True.

"There's not a cookie cutter-shaped woman out there, so there shouldn't be cookie cutter-shaped models, in my opinion," Kardashian said of the models she chooses to represent the brand. "I think everyone needs to feel represented."

"Now that I'm a mom and have a daughter, I want her to see every version of herself, her friends, and her cousins—I want everyone to feel validated, I guess," she added.

Kardashian shares True and an infant son, whose name she has yet to share, with ex Tristan Thompson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

khloe kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum previously opened up about her own past experience with body shaming in Health magazine's November 2021 cover story, sharing that she is mindful of language used about and around True.

"When it comes to food — I had so many issues," she said at the time. "It wasn't from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body. So I don't play when it comes to True."

"She's very tall. People will always say, 'She's so big.' And I'll say, 'Oh, she's so tall,'" she continued. "I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don't want her to misinterpret that."

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Elsewhere in the Elle interview, Kardashian spoke about her new role as mom of two.

"I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," Kardashian said of having two children after recently welcoming her baby boy.

The Good American founder said that her children "challenge me as a person," adding that "being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."

She continued, "We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today's day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they're exposed to so young. It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much."