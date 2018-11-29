Khloé Kardashian‘s baby girl is already talking!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 34, proudly announced on her app and website that her daughter True said her first word recently. “I can’t believe my baby is seven-months-old! True now has three teeth and she’s going to crawl any second,” Kardashian raved on Wednesday about her child with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

“She also smiles constantly, but I still can’t get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her,” the mother of one said. “Maybe I’m just not funny, LOL. She also says ‘dada,’ but I think she means ‘mama,’ ” Kardashian added along with a winky face emoji.

Kardashian and Thompson, 27, welcomed their first child together on April 12.

Also on Wednesday, the Good American mogul shared three new photos of baby True.

“Nothing can change this love,” Kardashian captioned the images of True, who was adorably dressed in a cheetah-print headband and navy ensemble, sitting inside her famous mom’s Hermès Birkin bag and playing with the strap.

On Monday, Kardashian also gushed about True on Instagram, writing, “You drowned my fears in perfect love sweet True (her thighs are pretty perfect too).”

The photos come days after Kardashian and Thompson celebrated their daughter’s first Thanksgiving together as a family in Cleveland, thousands of miles away from her momager and siblings who spent the holiday in Palm Springs, California.

Kardashian recently addressed her decision to be with Thompson and denied rumors that she and her sisters were at odds.

“Y’all are reaching. I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I,” she explained on Twitter. “My sisters and I are perfectly fine, thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with daughter Tru Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Despite the progress that Kardashian and Thompson appear to have made in repairing their fractured romance after his cheating scandal broke, a source recently told PEOPLE that her family still doesn’t “trust Tristan and thinks Khloé could do much better.”

While the family is accepting of the fact that “Tristan will always be True’s dad and respect that Khloé is still trying to figure out her life,” they still have their reservations about the professional athlete.

“Khloé has asked for them to respect whatever decisions she makes for her family, and that’s what they are doing right now,” the source said. “They are playing nice and being supportive of Khloé,” the source shared of her family. Still, “it doesn’t mean that they think Tristan is a great guy.”