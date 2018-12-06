Baby's First Christmas! Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Holiday Photos of Daughter True

True Thompson‘s first Christmas is almost here!

Khloé Kardashian, 34, and her 7-month-old baby are ringing in the holiday season in style. On Kardashian’s Instagram Story on Wednesday night, the proud mom of one posted four adorable snapshots of the mother-daughter fun that she and True had as they cuddled by a Christmas tree.

In the pictures, True got out her energy as she stood, sat and leaned forward on Kardashian’s lap while the Good American designer kept her arms safely around her baby girl. In the background, a large tree dazzled with gold and silver ornaments and twinkly lights.

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian wore a black turtleneck and showed off her long platinum hairdo. On Instagram on Wednesday, she gushed about her “loooooove” for her new hair color and thanked her hair stylists for ensuring that her “hair is so healthy and so soft even after everything I do to it.”

Meanwhile, True looked cozy in a cream ensemble.

True’s Christmas will be missing one key Kardashian custom — the family’s famous Christmas card. Earlier in December, Kim Kardashian West told E! News that the family is skipping the tradition after the 2017 card led to major family drama.

“I have to say, thanks to last year’s Christmas card, that really did just f— us over,” Kardashian West said. “That was so dramatic. Kris Jenner has given up. She’s just like, ‘I don’t have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore and their kids.’“

True can expect lots of gifts on her first Christmas. In a clip of Kickin’ it with Kickstradomis, her dad Tristan Thompson, 27, considered the price tag as he pondered sharing the holidays with True and Prince, almost 2, his son with ex Jordan Craig.

RELATED: Kim and Khloe Kardashian Slam Pranksters Who Faked Photo of Travis Scott Cheating on Kylie Jenner

“I got a son that’s 16 months and I have a daughter, so Christmas is going to be a little more expensive,” Thompson said. “We gotta buy more gifts now.”

“You gotta take care of the little ones, make sure they’re good,” he noted.