Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True and Niece Dream Are Major Fashionistas in Fierce Photo Shoot

Khloé Kardashian shared a fashion-forward moment from her soon-to-be 5-year-old daughter with her best friend and cousin Dream, 6

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on March 6, 2023 02:12 PM
Dream Kardashian and True Thompson, Rob Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. Photo: Khloe Kardashian/instagram, Dimitrios Kambouris/E/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Khloé Kardashian is showing off some very stylish little girls!

The mom of two held a quick photoshoot for daughter True, 4½, and niece Dream Kardashian, 6, ahead of bringing them to family friend Natalie Halcro's celebration for daughter Dove's first birthday.

Dream looked straight-faced at the camera while wearing a tulle-skirted cream dress with a bejeweled top, a white cardigan with a bejeweled letter D on one side, her hair in pigtails and capped with a small pink purse.

True wore a baby blue tulle dress, paired with white knee socks, white boots, and a Gucci children's tweed coat.

"✨They played no games ✨," the Good American co-founder captioned the photos of the girls striking different poses on a staircase landing.

Aunt Kourtney Kardashian commented, "💘cutie girls."

Family friends Lala, Malika Haqq, and Khadijah Haqq McCray all praised the girls' fierce photoshoot.

Khloé's little girl has always shared a close bond with brother Rob Kardashian's daughter, with the proud mom and aunt regularly sharing photos of the girls having fun together.

In addition to True, Khloé is also mom to her 7-month-old son, both of whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. Rob shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna.

Dream Kardashian and True Thompson. Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Back in November, both celebrated Dream separately on her 6th birthday, with Chyna sharing a sweet video on Instagram.

"How do you feel? Are you turning 6?" Chyna asked her daughter in the clip before playing a montage of photos and videos of Dream throughout her childhood.

"Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream 🥰 mommy loves you," she wrote.

In photos shared on his Instagram Story, Rob showed a cute photo of his little girl eating a piece of toast with butter and colorful sprinkles on it to kick off her day.

He then shared a picture of a beautiful balloon arch set up in the foyer of mom Kris Jenner's home, spelling out a happy birthday message to the 6-year-old.

In a grid post, Rob celebrated his daughter as the "sweetest and funniest girl!"

"Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞," he added.

