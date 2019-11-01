Paw-fection: Khloé Kardashian and Daughter True Dress Up as Cruella de Vil and a Tiny Dalmatian

Khloé Kardashian and True had the paw-fect mother-daughter Halloween costume.

After sharing various photos of her 18-month-old daughter’s solo Halloween costumes, on Thursday night the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed their joint look on Instagram: Cruella de Vil and one of the 101 Dalmatians.

“Cruella DeVil and her Dalmatian,” Kardashian, 35, captioned the post.

Kardashian dressed up as the iconic Disney villain in a black and white dress with exaggerated shoulders and a thigh-high slit. The reality star accessorized her look with a large black hat, a white wig with black spots on it, a fur shawl and a red cigarette holder.

On her Instagram Story, the mom of one also showed off her custom Cruella-inspired nail design.

Meanwhile, True dressed up as one of 101 Dalmatians‘ titular canines in a black and white spotted onesie. The tiny tot also wore face makeup meant to resemble a Dalmatian’s fur.

In the Instagram photos, the pair posed with stuffed animal Dalmatians — and Kardashian even Photoshopped more dogs into one of the pictures.

Because the Kardashian-Jenner family always comes prepared with multiple creative costumes every Halloween, the Dalamatian ensemble wasn’t True’s only look this year.

On Thursday morning, Kardashian shared a photo of True in an adorable Swan Lake-inspired look.

“♡ SwanLake with TuTu Halloween look 1 You know I have many more to share ♡,” the proud mother captioned a series of photos of her daughter near a pond.

In the snaps, the little cutie poses in a white jumper while wearing a plush swan as a tutu around her waist. Kardashian completed True’s first look of the day with a sparkly tiara and top-knot ballet bun.

Another set of images saw the toddler browsing around a sweets shop — immaculately dressed as an Oompa Loompa from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, from the white overalls to the neon-green bob wig.

The tiny tot also dressed up a bee, a pumpkin, and an adorable lion.

True wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner baby to show off a Halloween look this year. Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner recreated her feathery 2019 Met Gala ensemble in miniature form for her 20-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

“My baby!! I cant handle this!!” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, captioned three photos of her child on Instagram, along with multiple purple heart emojis.

According to designer Alejandro Peraza, Jenner came up with the idea for the costume and turned to his label, Alejandro Collection, to recreate her iconic Met Gala look for her daughter.

“Kylie and her stylist Jill thought it would be adorably Iconic to have her baby as a mini version of herself in such an epic look that garnered so much attention at the Met Ball,” Peraza told PEOPLE exclusively.

The dress was custom designed to fit Stormi’s tiny body, requiring hours of work from the Alejandro Collection team.

“It took 16 hours straight to do the beading on the super-small baby size and three full 14-hour days to apply the feathers by hand,” Peraza said. “And a whole day to design and add crystals to the baby clutch. Some of the feathers were shipped to me, others we hand-dyed as well to make a perfect feathered confection.”