Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpses of True's 5th Birthday Outing at Disneyland with Cousins and Friends

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on April 25, 2023 02:18 PM
Photo: Khloé Kardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian is sharing scenes from another one of daughter True's birthday celebrations.

The Good American co-founder, 38, was joined by friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro on a kids' outing to Disneyland, where newly minted 5-year-old True had her own girl gang in tow.

Cousins Stormi Webster and Chicago West, both 5, and Dream Kardashian, 6, celebrated with the birthday girl, as well as Halcro's daughter Dove, 3.

The group posed together with Mickey Mouse in the first of several moments from the day that The Kardashians star shared on Instagram Tuesday, which she simply captioned, "We went to Disneyland 🤍."

Not only did the girls enjoy meeting different characters, but they also rode the teacups, a move Kourtney Kardashian Barker said took "bravery" on her younger sister's part.

"Wow a very big adventure for you," she wrote. "And the teacups?!! That's bravery. As someone who would move into Disneyland, i still don't do the teacups 😵‍💫😊😊."

"Gah you really are the best mommy and auntie!! ❤️💫💕 Best Day Ever," Halcro commented.

On her actual birthday, the mom of two — who shares an 8-month-old son, as well as True, with Tristan Thompson — shared an emotional tribute raving about her little girl.

"True, you must have heard me from heaven because I prayed for you for years," the Instagram post began.

She continued alongside a carousel of cute pictures of True from her incredible Octonauts-themed birthday party, "I must've done something right, because I have been blessed with one of the most gentle, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful and silly little girls. I've dreamt of my daughter for as long as I can remember but my dreams were not even close to the reality that God blessed me with."

Kardashian went on to admit that she is "so emotional" at how quickly her little girl is growing up and "time is passing us by."

"At the same time I am so honored and thankful for every minute. I cherish every single moment and memory I have with you," she added.

"My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you're getting older, I am also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heart beat and my happy. You are my entire life!" she continued.

The reality star concluded her post by explaining why she was sharing her tribute the day after True's birthday [April 12]. "Mommy and Baby love you TuTu," she wrote. "PS I know her birthday was yesterday, but I was too busy being in the moment with my birthday girl."

