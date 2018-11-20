Khloé Kardashian is getting candid about motherhood.

While live-tweeting during Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé revealed to her followers that she was forced to stop breastfeeding her daughter True and switch over to formula because she wasn’t producing enough milk.

The reality star, 34, shared the reason behind the switch was due to stress. Just days before giving birth, it was publicly revealed that her boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her.

“I tried breastfeeding for weeks and weeks!” Khloé admitted to a fan on Twitter. “For me it was so painful but I also was not producing a lot of milk. So I had to pump every time she was napping.”

Kardashian added, “I guess due to stress my milk was not coming in. I tried and I just couldn’t give her enough. So I had to go to formula.”

In a separate tweet, the reality star revealed that resorting to formula came after she sought help from professionals and tried different methods believed to increase milk supply.

However, it wasn’t enough to help her now-7-month-old daughter, who was losing weight at the time.

“Yes I tried literally EVERYTHING!! doctors came to check, I met with the lactation specialist, I did power pumping, I drink the tea, ate the cookies, did special massages etc.,” she wrote. “It just wasn’t working for me. Once True started loosing [sic] weight bc of it. I had to give her formula.”

Khloé has previously opened up about breastfeeding on social media, explaining to her followers that the decision to stop was “really hard” on her, but she was extremely relieved when she didn’t have to “stress and worry” about it anymore.

“I had to stop breastfeeding,” she tweeted in July. “it was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly”

“It was so frustrating because for Kourt it was soo easy for her to breastfeed,” she added in a separate tweet. “My experience was very different”

I had to stop breast feeding 😩😩😩 it was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 7, 2018

In a June update to her website and app, Khloé revealed that a “total lifesaver” product had been the Baby Brezza Formula Pro One-Step Bottle Maker ($180) — namely because she was having to supplement feedings with formula.

“Mommy shaming is real!” she tweeted in reply to a supportive fan after opening up about supplementing. “But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breastfeed only and it wasn’t working for me.”

“I feel fortunate that I am able to still breastfeed but with the help of formula,” continued the mother of one. “Breastfeeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

During Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, Thompson’s cheating scandal unfolded for all to see.

Despite learning that the NBA star, 27, had been disloyal to Khloé, the mom-to-be decided that she wanted to put her feelings aside and keep the birth of their baby girl as positive and stress-free as possible.

“It’s important for me to stick to my birthing plan, because this is something that I’ve waited for my entire life,” she said. “I don’t want to take away anything from this moment. I’ve always been a big believer of don’t make permanent decisions off of temporary emotions. I want Tristan here with me, I want to experience this magical moment.”

“I want this for me and my daughter, and for him, at the end of the day,” she continued. “I’m mature enough to say that. I’m mature enough to put personal feelings aside. Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time, when this isn’t affecting our child.”

After delivering True, Khloé said she was pleasantly surprised with the way that mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian cordially interacted with Thompson, despite some tense moments in the delivery room.

“I was so anxious about having everybody in the hospital room because it was really crucial and important for me that it was a very healthy, happy, positive experience,” she said. “And everyone put their differences aside for that moment. I’m really grateful for that. But obviously, there’s a big elephant in the room.”