Baby’s first Christmas!

On Monday, Khloé Kardashian revealed what Tristan Thompson gifted their 8-month-old daughter True.

“Thank you daddy,” Khloé, 34, wrote over a photo on her Instagram Stories, which showed four different pairs of Nike sneakers all for little True.

Tristan, 26, not only gave his baby girl a pair of white Air Force 1’s, but also a pink pair. He also gifted her a pair of black Air Max 90’s.

Khloé later shared a video of True playing on the floor in a pink onesie as the doting mother sweetly says “Merry Christmas.”

The sweet snapshots come just a few hours after the KarJenner family revealed their 2018 Christmas card.

Despite Kim Kardashian West’s earlier assertions that the family wouldn’t be able to do a photoshoot this year because of all the 2017 drama over it (see the premiere of the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians for more details!), several members of the family and their kids came together to make it work.

The photo includes the two of them and their kids; Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and their offspring; and Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian‘s daughter with Blac Chyna). For the merry occasion, the family is dressed all in white and squeezed on to a matching couch.

Missing are Kendall Jenner, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Tristan Thompson, Rob Kardashian, and of course Kris Jenner.

Kim explained on Twitter: “This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.”

She added: “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

Khloé also explained in the comments section on Instagram. “Why poor Kenny? She was at the shoot and she chose not to be in the picture because she thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies,” the mother of one wrote. “Man you guys are so dramatic even for a f—king Christmas card!! Damned if we do and damned if we don’t. Just enjoy the f—ing photo. Obviously they are our brothers and sisters so I think we know what everybody is comfortable with. MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

Then, Kendall joked about not being in the Christmas card, tweeting, “HA well this is awkward.”